Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most popular NBA stars despite being retired for over a decade now. As such, he also has one of the biggest following on social media.

On Instagram, Shaq's account has 32.1 million followers and the things that he posts on his account are as diverse as it gets. He often shares NBA and basketball related content, but there is also a good mix of other posts such as personal life updates, or things that pertain to his businesses.

The same can be said for the Instagram Stories that Shaq shares, with the most recent being a reel of R Marcus Taylor who played Suge Knight in the 2015 movie Straight Outta Compton.

In the reel, the Suge Knight actor shared a story that was equal parts funny and terrifying. He talks an incident that occurred after the film's director F. Gary Gray told him to get into character.

"F. Gary Gray, he says to me 'you're not Marcus anymore, you're Suge Knight. We're gonna call you Suge [Knight].'" Marcus shared. "I got instructions ' Nobody will call you Marcus, if you don't feel like talking you can tell them to f*** off, I don't care if it's my mama. I want you to just be Suge.'

In the reel, Marcus quoted what director F. Gary Gray told him:

"Later that day, I see Dr. Dre and D.O.C" Marcus continues "Dr. Dre was like, 'yo D.O.C, this is Marcus, he cool as hell' because we had talked and he was like, 'I'll introduce you, come on.' He was like 'yo Marcus, what's going on?' And I'm like, 'it's a pleasure' and I kept on going.

He shares, showing that he responded to D.O.C and Dr. Dre in a cold, dead pan manner:

"Dr. Dre got so pissed off, he had a meeting, he was cursing 'that n**** thinking he going to disrespect me on my motherf****** set, yo he need to go...'

Marcus added, talking about the scary moment that Dr. Dre wanted him fired for the way he had acted towards himself and D.O.C when Marcus was in character. Thankfully for him, the situation was handled and he ended up keeping his job.

Shaquille O'Neal was not in the reel itself but he did take the time to post it in his own Instagram Stories.

Shaquille O'Neal has starred in some movies himself

Shaquille O'Neal played the role of a policeman in Grown Ups 2

Since retiring from the NBA Shaquille O'Neal has done several other things such as become a broadcaster on Inside the NBA with Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson.

Besides that, he has also starred in several movies with several of his appearances occurring in ones that star Adam Sandler such as Grown-ups 2, Jack and Jill, and Hubie Halloween.

He also starred as the main actor and the titular character in Kazaam, a fantasy comedy that released in 1996.

