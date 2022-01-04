Shaquille O'Neal shares an old photo of him and Kobe Bryant with Alex Caruso hilariously photoshopped in between them

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal seems to be among the many fans of former Lakeshow guard Alex Caruso. Shaq recently shared a hilarious photoshopped image of Caruso walking between him and the late Kobe Bryant posted by the 'bballvibes' meme page on Instagram.

Alex Caruso is an absolute fan favorite wherever he goes. He's frequently seen in several memes that say he is the greatest ever to do it, proving just how popular he is around NBA fan circles. The meme above depicts the guard's 'hypothetical journey' with him playing alongside or against some of the greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Alex Caruso left the LA Lakers in free agency ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. He joined the Chicago Bulls and has been vital in helping them sit atop the Eastern Conference standings as of January 3rd, 2022.

Shaquille O'Neal is a big-time fan of players like Alex Caruso, who play with great hustle. Even though it was just a meme that he shared, it would be fair to assume that the four-time NBA champion approves of Caruso being a solid player.

LA Lakers struggling to dominate the NBA like Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal era

The LA Lakers have gotten off to a rough start in the 2021-22 NBA season. Former star and two-time Finals MVP with the franchise, Shaquille O'Neal even went on to say that he 'celebrates' the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry instead of this Lakers team that sits seventh in the West.

The LA Lakers assembled one of the most star-studded veteran teams the NBA has ever seen, comprising potential future Hall of Famers like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Dwight Howard, among others. However, the results haven't been that great as they are currently 19-19 on the season.

The team continues to rely heavily on LeBron James to be a difference-maker in his 19th year. It was something they were looking to avoid, at least in the regular-season.

The Lakers added ten new players in the off-season and it has taken them quite a lengthy period to find their chemistry on the court. They were expected to dominate the league much like the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal era, but that seems to be a difficult proposition right now considering their dismal run thus far.

