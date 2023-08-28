Shaquille O’Neal shares viral video of fearless woman jumping into alligator enclosure

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has been known to regularly share a wide range of videos on social media.

Just one share from the big man can be enough to help a video turn viral or become even more viral than it already is. One of the latest clips O’Neal shared on his Instagram stories was on Sunday night when he posted a viral video of a woman jumping into an alligator enclosure.

O’Neal shares a viral video of a fearless woman jumping into an alligator enclosure

In the video, the woman, fully clothed, jumps into the water in the enclosure stocked with gators.

She then wrestles one of the gators and ties it up to gain control of it. After that, she proceeds to drag it back to the shore. In the video’s caption, it's explained that the woman is not hurting the animal but instead bringing it in for its yearly medical checkup:

“We are pulling these gators out of the water so we can measure them, medicate them, if needed, and then get them back into the water as quickly as possible. This is the fastest way to give all of the gators at the sanctuary their annual checkup,” the caption reads.

It’s unclear why O’Neal shared the clip. The big man likely just found it shocking or entertaining. Nonetheless, he still brought some unexpected awareness to his 32.1 million Instagram followers about the process of maintaining an alligator enclosure.

Shaquille O’Neal shares inspirational life advice from rapper T.I.

Among Shaquille O’Neal’s other notable Instagram stories recently is some inspirational life advice from rapper T.I.

“OG tells me, ‘Son, do you know what you want out of life?’” T.I. says in the clip.

“I said, ‘Yeah, I want the best.’

He said, "Okay, well, if you want the best, why are you dealing with the worst? You can’t hold on to the ground and reach for the stars at the same time. You got to let something go.’”

O’Neal has been a big proponent of inspiring people to try and live up to their potential and accomplish their goals. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone to see the big man sharing such advice with his followers.

