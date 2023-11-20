Shaquille O'Neal shows childlike glee in latest $5.52 billion Japanese company commercial

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has appeared in his fair share of TV commercials. A successful businessman, O'Neal recently featured in a commercial for Japanese company Epson, which has a net worth of $5.52 billion, to advertise a smart portable lazer projector.

This projector enables viewers to watch their favorite programs in a big screen of up to 150 inches. What is interesting to note is the joy and happiness the Diesel shows in the commercial.

"Who doesn’t want a life-size mega picture up to 150”? Sign me up for the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12," Shaquille O'Neal wrote on his Instagram post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shaquille O'Neal shares interest to invest in an NBA team in Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed his interest to invest in an NBA team in Las Vegas, as the league has shown the desire to expand to more markets.

"I would like to have my own group. I know Vegas hasn't been awarded an NBA team yet, but if they ever get to a point where they are awarded a team, I would like to be a part of that. I don't want to partner up with nobody. I want it all for myself," Shaquille O'Neal told The Messenger at a Las Vegas-based charity event, via CBS Sports.

"If there's ever an NBA team that's going to come here, I would definitely like to be involved. With LeBron, without LeBron, I just want to be involved," the Hall of Famer added.

At the moment, though, the league doesn't see Las Vegas as a city viable for its expansion, even though Las Vegas and Seattle had previously emerged as candidates to host a team in the future.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently named Mexico City, Montreal and Vancouver as cities outside the United States that could host a team in the future.

"We think there’s an enormous opportunity to continue growing the game of basketball here in Mexico City and throughout the country. And we also see this as a gateway essentially to the rest of Latin America," Silver said, via Sports Illustrated.

He added:

"That’s become a great basketball market. I will say the Toronto Raptors have done a good job … of making themselves Canada’s team. I know there’s interest from Montreal. There’s still ongoing interest in Vancouver."

Shaquille O'Neal has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings, but he doesn't appear to get involved in front office decisions.