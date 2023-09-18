Shaquille O'Neal seemingly sides with the bold claim that crown Deion Sanders as best coach over legendary Nick Saban

Shaquille O'Neal is adding more to the spotlight directed at Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. The basketball Hall of Famer is likely impressed with what the Dallas Cowboys legend has started as coach of the Buffs. Sanders’ team has now racked up three straight wins after beating rival Colorado State 43-35 in double overtime.

Following the team's victory over the Rams, several former athletes and even celebrities toasted “Coach Prime.” One of those was Shaq who posted a story on Instagram, seemingly agreeing to the idea that Sanders is better than Alabama’s Nick Saban.

“Coach Prime, baby, Coach of the Year! Let me just say it. Deion Sanders [is] the best coach ever!!! I’m saying it right now. What about Nick Saban? T**sh! It’s all about the Colorado Buffaloes right now. … 3 and 0. ESPN, Fox, and all y’all right now need to cover Colorado every game right now.”

The original post by Shaquille O'Neal came from Jerry Morgan, a comedian who uses the name BubbaDub94 on IG. Sanders was arguably the biggest superstar in Dallas during his stint with the Cowboys. It’s no surprise that he still has his hordes of fans, particularly from the Lone Star State.

As a coach, Sanders pales in comparison to Nick Saban. The two-time Super Bowl winner’s best achievement was coaching Jackson State to the Celebration Bowl in back-to-back years. They lost to South Carolina in 2021 and then to North Carolina Central in 2022.

Saban’s coaching resume in college football, on the other hand, is perhaps the best ever. He has won 7 national championships. The current Alabama playcaller also has 10 SEC titles and 11 SEC Western Division crowns.

Shaquille O'Neal will have to hope Deion Sanders matches Nick Saban’s incredibly consistent winning track. Saban has a staggering 80.3% (274-67-1) win-loss-draw rate in 26 college football seasons. The Crimson Tide tactician overwhelmingly has the numbers to back him up for any collegiate coaching GOAT debate.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes’ come-from-behind win might have impressed Shaquille O'Neal and football fans

There was plenty of drama between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams before tip-off. Rams coach Jay Norwell had some interesting comments that were seemingly a dig at Deion Sanders. It wasn’t surprising that the game was chippy for most of the night.

The Rams were 11 points up with 11:22 left in the game before Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, led the comeback win.

The legendary football superstar revamped his lineup heading into his first season as Buffs coach. After last year’s 1-11 record, things are already looking way much better following their spotless start in three games.

Tonight’s performance by Deion Sanders’ team should impress Shaquille O'Neal and football fans.

