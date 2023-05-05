Shaquille O’Neal spotted partying with Slovakian model: All you need to know

Shaquille O'Neal is known to love having a good time whenever he gets a chance, no matter who it's with. Recently, pictures of himself and a Slovakian model in a party have surfaced and we're her to look at who she is.

Veronika Rajek is an Instagram model and influencer who has amassed a huge following on the social media app. The blonde bombshell has 4.7 million followers and had a huge boost on her popularity when she started gushing over NFL's Tom Brady back in December 2022.

Rajek is also a swimsuit enthusiast and a brand ambassador for the clothing brand, Fashion Nova. She often posts pictures of her with the various brands that she endoreses on her Instagram page.

Rajek recently posted a photo of her and O'Neal and even called the LA Lakers legend her "role model for life."

"Humble, inspiring, kind, hardworking, Love it," wrote Rajek.

Rajek posting with O'Neal on her Instagram story.

