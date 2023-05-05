Create

Shaquille O’Neal spotted partying with Slovakian model: All you need to know

By Reign Amurao
Modified May 05, 2023 22:57 GMT
Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022
Looking at the Slovakian model who partied with Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is known to love having a good time whenever he gets a chance, no matter who it's with. Recently, pictures of himself and a Slovakian model in a party have surfaced and we're her to look at who she is.

Tom Brady admirer, Veronika Rajek, now partying with Shaq trib.al/V8a5z6G https://t.co/RCXEuoKaC7

Veronika Rajek is an Instagram model and influencer who has amassed a huge following on the social media app. The blonde bombshell has 4.7 million followers and had a huge boost on her popularity when she started gushing over NFL's Tom Brady back in December 2022.

Rajek is also a swimsuit enthusiast and a brand ambassador for the clothing brand, Fashion Nova. She often posts pictures of her with the various brands that she endoreses on her Instagram page.

Rajek recently posted a photo of her and O'Neal and even called the LA Lakers legend her "role model for life."

"Humble, inspiring, kind, hardworking, Love it," wrote Rajek.
Rajek posting with O&#039;Neal on her Instagram story.
Rajek posting with O'Neal on her Instagram story.

You might also be interested in reading this: "You’re expected to win"- Shaquille O'Neal blasts Giannis Antetokounmpo for failure comments

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...