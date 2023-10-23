Shaquille O'Neal wishes Deontay Wilder on 38th birthday as Anthony Joshua fight rumors heat up

Shaquille O'Neal has wished boxing star Deontay Wilder on his 38th birthday.

O'Neal knows what it takes to dominate a sport. The LA Lakers legend is one of the most physically imposing big men the NBA has ever seen. As such, he often leaned into the role of being a villain. He knew he could outmuscle his opponents and took every opportunity to do so.

With that in mind, O'Neal likely sees some of his former self in boxing star Deontay Wilder — the man with one of the most vicious right hands in boxing.

Wilder can be a bully at times and knows his value and understands his role in the boxing industry. So, it came as no surprise when O'Neal shared a birthday message on Instagram to the "Bronze Bomber".

"happy birthday champ @bronzebomber," O'Neal wrote in the caption.

Deontay Wilder, the veteran heavyweight, is currently rumored to be in negotiations for a clash with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who has been struggling in recent years.

Joshua lost his titles to current champion Oleksandr Usyk. Wilder, meanwhile, hasn't been at the top of his game since his losses to Tyson Fury.

Nevertheless, O'Neal will likely support his friend, as he understands the ups and downs of being an elite name in sports.

Shaquille O'Neal suggests Dwight Howard should join the Memphis Grizzlies

On Sunday, Oct. 22, the Memphis Grizzlies' preparations for the upcoming season were thrown a curveball.

Veteran big man Steven Adams has been ruled out for the 2023-24 season, as he undergoes surgery to fix a troublesome knee issue. Adams is integral to the Grizzlies' style of play.

Memphis also has the headache of backup big man Brandon Clarke being out for the season with an Achilles injury.

As such, Shaquille O'Neal shared an image of Dwight Howard on his Instagram story. O'Neal was likely suggesting the veteran center as an option for the Grizzlies ahead of the new season.

Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram Story

Dwight Howard is a free agent. The former NBA champion spent last season playing overseas in Taiwan.

This summer, he had workouts with the Golden State Warriors but failed to secure a contract. Howard would provide rim protection and rebounding for the Grizzlies.

Memphis will need to acquire a new center in the coming weeks. The front office could dive into the trade or free agent market.

Shaquille O'Neal's suggestion of Howard isn't a bad idea. As a veteran big man, Howard would bring leadership, on-court production and a low-usage presence on the block.

The Grizzlies begin their new season on Oct. 25, so they will need to move fast if they want a new big man in their rotation for opening night.