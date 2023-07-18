Shawn Marion had a decent NBA career and has been known for his all-around contributions on the court. His tenure with the Phoenix Suns has been memorable for most fans in his role as a versatile big man with his 6-foot-7 frame.

Small ball has been much used by the NBA nowadays, and the league is moving towards positionless basketball. Part of why small ball has been successful in the NBA is the Phoenix Suns' success under Mike D'Antoni during the 2000s, making deep playoff runs with Marion manning the power forward position.

The four-time All-Star last played in the NBA during the 2014-15 for the Cleveland Cavaliers with the newly-formed big three of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

As the former UNLV Rebel reflects on his career, Marion feels that his game will be remembered for revolutionizing the power forward position in what the NBA calls a stretch four.

“I can honestly say I changed the game. I was a big part of changing the game, what we’re watching right now,” Marion said in an interview with Review Journal. “Small ball. Positionless basketball. It was challenging, of course. I wasn’t on board with it at first. I’m 6-foot-7, 230 pounds. You’ve got me guarding 7-footers. That wasn’t an easy adjustment.

"But I did it. We did it. It is what it is now. It’s what everybody’s doing now.”

The 2000s was a tough time to play the four position as small forwards were tasked to match up against the likes of Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Rasheed Wallace and Chris Webber.

In his tenure with the Phoenix Suns, Shawn Marion was an NBA fantasy stud filling up the stat sheet as a double-double threat in points and rebounds while also being active on the defensive end in blocks and steals. Even with a weird jump shot, Marion shot 32-39% alongside Amare Stoudemire and Steve Nash.

Shawn Marion on developing versatility in the NBA

Having a guy like Shawn Marion on an NBA roster is a dream for most coaches. A forward who can guard multiple positions and contribute in all aspects of the game is quite a gem in the league to this day.

Coming to the NBA, Marion had the mindset to contribute and just do whatever he was asked to.

"It just naturally came, and as you’re put in different positions, you adjust," Marion said. "I started my freshman year in junior college. I was the starting point guard. I went from point guard, but I had to score more. If I was scoring, that means I wasn’t facilitating.

"I had to go to small forward. It worked out fine, but I couldn’t be the point because I wanted to score more. With that being said, when I went to small forward, I just go out there and focus on scoring. Get the ball. Do what I do. Do my thing. Play defense. Rebound. Steals. All that other stuff."

Shawn Marion eventually won an NBA championship, but not with the Phoenix Suns. He did so as a veteran contributor for the 2011 Dallas Mavericks who dismantled the Miami Heat super team of LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

