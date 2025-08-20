  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kobe Bryant
  • "She's gonna keep it real" - Russell Wilson's wife Ciara gives credit to Vanessa Bryant for giving her honest feedback

"She's gonna keep it real" - Russell Wilson's wife Ciara gives credit to Vanessa Bryant for giving her honest feedback

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 20, 2025 22:36 GMT
Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson's wife Ciara gives credit to Vanessa Bryant for giving her honest feedback. (Image Source: Getty)

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, revealed the situation where she would lean on Vanessa Bryant. Ciara participated in a brief interview on Tuesday with People Magazine, where she took part in a rapid-fire questioning round related to her circle of friends.

Ad

When the singer-songwriter name-dropped Kobe Bryant's wife when she was asked about the one person she would call to get honest feedback.

"Vanessa Bryant, she gonna keep it real," Ciara said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ciara also named Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, as the person she would lean on when she needs the latest gossip around the industry.

Vanessa Bryant is a well-known personality in the sports and entertainment industries. She has carried on Kobe's legacy after he died in 2020. She has built an image of herself as a successful businesswoman, a philanthropist and a loving mother.

Vanessa worked to expand the Mamba Sports Foundation that Bryant founded in 2016. The foundation was renamed to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation to uplift upcoming male and female athletes.

Ad

She also worked to help the poverty-stricken children and their mothers. In 2021, Vanessa received a philanthropic award at the Baby2Baby Foundation's 10-year gala.

Vanessa Bryant leaves a loving message on Ciara's cheerful family post

Vanessa Bryant left a loving message on Russell Wilson's wife's cheerful family post. On July 27, Ciara shared a video on her Instagram account to celebrate the new football season. She accompanied an affectionate message in the post's caption.

Ad
"SZN 14 Loading. Football is Family. Go Big Blue! @DangeRussWilson @Giants 💙" she wrote.

In the video, Ciara is seen hanging out on a football field with her husband and children. In one clip, she is seen swinging her kid around before they run around on the field, while in another, her husband is seen lifting up his younger kid on his shoulders.

Vanessa comments on Russell Wilson&#039;s wife Ciara&#039;s Instagram post. (Credits: @ciara/Instagram)
Vanessa comments on Russell Wilson's wife Ciara's Instagram post. (Credits: @ciara/Instagram)

The post featured Bad Bunny's song "NUEVAYoL" playing in the background. The fans loved the wholesome video and flooded the comments section with supportive messages.

Ad

However, one comment stood out from the others. Vanessa Bryant witnessed the cheerful video and left a loving message for her friend. She accompanied her comment with several heart emojis.

It is unclear when Vanessa and Ciara became friends, but the two celebrity sports wives never miss an opportunity to express their support for each other.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications