"She thought he was a really tall project manager" - NBA fans come up with hilarious reactions to Joel Embiid's marriage

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid recently tied the knot with longtime partner Anna de Paula on Saturday afternoon. The occasion was undoubtedly a happy one for the NBA's reigning MVP.

Wedding bells were in the air on Saturday as Embiid and de Paula had their wedding ceremony on Cryden Beach in Southampton, New York. The couple had reportedly been together since 2018 before tying the knot.

Joel Embiid's wedding is certainly a special occasion in the superstar's life. After welcoming his son Arthur earlier in September 2021, Embiid enjoys yet another milestone event.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the nuptials certainly were enjoyed by all those in attendance, Redditors found a way to offer some hilarious reactions to the event. Here are some of the funniest ones:

A majority of the comments were related to his lack of championship silverware. After mid-playoff exits in the last few seasons, Joel Embiid is certainly a ways away from even being in the NBA Finals.

However, his performances last season were certainly MVP-worthy. Having also earned the scoring title last season, we look forward to seeing what the big man can produce with the 76ers next season.

Will Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers contend for the title next season?

Joel Embiid is coming off a tremendous season. After looking like one of the best offensive players on the floor at any given time, it is safe to say that Embiid is undoubtedly capable of carrying the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the 76ers as a team are facing a lot of challenges this season.

With Doc Rivers leaving the team, Philadelphia will see Nick Nurse taking over as head coach. What does favor them in this regard is Nurse's pedigree as a championship coach as well as his ability to bring the best out of his players in the playoffs. However, there will be some changes.

Meanwhile, certain rumors regarding James Harden's future with the team spark new changes. After opting-in for the final year of his contract, Harden immediately demanded a trade from the team. With this in mind, Harden may very well be on his way out of Philadelphia.

This leaves a gaping hole in the playmaker position for the 76ers. While Maxey has certainly shown the potential to take over, it will certainly be a process.

With Embiid sitting out of the FIBA World Cup 2023, the superstar may be well-rested before the new season. However, if the team isn't sorted out by then, the 76ers may not look like a contender.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!