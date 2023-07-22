Why is Joel Embiid not playing in FIBA World Cup 2023?

Following a stellar season in the NBA, it's been confirmed that Joel Embiid will not be playing in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. Even after securing French citizenship to play for France's national squad, Embiid has chosen to prioritize his NBA career over suiting up and playing for any national team.

The reigning MVP also holds U.S. citizenship, which gives him different options on his next international stint. According to the coach of France's national team, Vincent Collet, the decision on which country Embiid will represent will depend on the NBA star.

"Not this year," Collet said about Embiid playing for France. "We don't know. It's up to him to decide. We wait for his decision, and we hope (he chooses France)."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

BasketNews @BasketNews_com pic.twitter.com/OzR1VI3cJw Vincent Collet announced that Joel Embiid will not play in the FIBA World Cup

Collet also said that he's hoping Embiid's time off the court will help him decide which country he'll play for in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Another reason that has been cited for his absence from any national team is his wedding, which will take place this summer.

Aside from Embiid, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will also not play for the French national team this year. According to him, the long season he recently had with Metropolitans 92 and the draft process played a lot in him opting out to rest his body.

BasketNews @BasketNews_com pic.twitter.com/O0kbwVFuNI Victor Wembanyama will miss the upcoming FIBA World Cup

A lineup of Embiid, Wemby, Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier would be scary sight to see. It could be a group that could dethrone Team USA from the top of the rankings.

You might also be interested in reading this: "I might have been out of here" - Grant Williams says Joel Embiid nearly crushed his head in the playoffs, details story of escaping death

Joel Embiid shows off his dance moves at a party

Joel Embiid

NBA players are having a great summer as they take on a much-deserved rest from the grueling 82-game season. One of the players who's enjoying his time off the court is Joel Embiid. After leading the league in scoring, the six-time All-Star is maximizing his time this offseason.

The 7-foot center showed off his dance skills while attending a party recently. It's obvious that he's having the best time of his life this summer, while the Sixers deal with the trade request of his All-Star teammate, James Harden.

Many were disappointed with his postseason performance, especially against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers struggled to get the job done and Embiid had troubles on offense. In Game 7, the five-time All-NBA selection didn't play like an MVP as he disappointed fans with 15 points, eight rebounds and four turnovers shooting only 27.8%.

Also read: Joel Embiid rumors linking him to Miami Heat sparks brutal reactions from NBA fans: “Not trading Bam for a bum”

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence