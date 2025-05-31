"She would've died and came back if she seen Michael Jordan": Fans at odds as Coco Gauff details her starstruck moment with LeBron James

The 2024 Paris Olympics featured big names like Coco Gauff and LeBron James representing the USA at the most prestigious stage of all. James and Gauff were also the flagbearers for their nation and were seen holding the U.S. National flag during the introduction ceremony.

On Friday, Gauff participated in a Bleacher Report interview, where she revealed that she was starstruck after meeting LeBron James.

"I was pretty nervous standing next to him," Gauff said. "I just kept saying he is so tall and he was like 'I am not that tall' and I was like 'Okay, you're a massive dude'."

Bleacher Report shared that segment from the interview in an Instagram post, along with Coco Gauff's TikTok video from the Olympics featuring the Lakers star. Coming across the interview, the fan dropped in the post comments section to express their thoughts on the tennis player's revelation.

"She would’ve died and came back if she seen Jordan," one fan said.

"Imagine if it was MJ," another fan said.

While some fans speculated about Gauff's reaction to meeting Michael Jordan, others joined the Tennis professional in praising the Lakers star.

"You could tell she was starstruck by LeBron when the Olympics were happening lol she ain’t try to hide it," one fan said.

"Lebron has the most aura in the world. I’m not surprised," another fan said.

"Hands down LeBron is the only famous person I'd actually be starstruck by 😂 pass out and miss the moment," another fan said.

Fans comment on Coco Gauff's reaction to meeting LeBron James. (Credits: IG/@bleacherreport)

Both LeBron James and Coco Gauff made their country proud in the Summer Olympics tour. James led the USA Men's National Basketball team to a gold medal, while Gauff marginally missed out on a medal opportunity in both the singles and doubles tournaments.

LeBron James shares a heartwarming message to Kevin Love and J.R. Smith's reunion

LeBron James' former teammates Kevin Love and J.R. Smith - who played with him at the Cleveland Cavaliers - reunited at the MSG during Game 5 of the Knicks vs. Pacers Eastern Conference Finals series.

The Lakers star shared a heartwarming message about the reunion on his Instagram story. He shared a video of Love and Smith hugging each other on his account, accompanied by a caption:

"My dogs right there!!" he captioned.

James shares his thoughts on Kevin Love and J.R. Smith's reunion. (Credits: IG/@kingjames)

King James and the Luka Doncic-boosted Lakers had an early exit from the playoffs after the Timberwolves eliminated them in the first round with a 4-1 record. Since then, the four-time NBA champion has been focusing on rehabbing an MCL strain he picked up in Game 5.

