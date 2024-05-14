"Shenanigans about to occur" - NBA fans hilariously react as LeBron James is spotted with wine under his seat during Celtics-Cavs Game 4

LA Lakers superstar and Ohio native LeBron James was back in his hometown on Monday. James took in his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers', Game 4 second-round playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. While doing so, he brought questionable drink choices, sparking humorous NBA fan reactions.

James spent 11 seasons with Cleveland during two stints. He led the franchise to its first NBA title in 2016 before joining the Lakers in 2018 free agency.

So, as expected, upon entering the arena, the four-time MVP received a raucous standing ovation from Cavaliers fans. He then took his courtside seat next to his wife, Savannah James.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, fans later noticed James stashed some unorthodox drinks for a sporting event under his seat. His beverage choices appeared to include coffee, wine and water.

Expand Tweet

Upon seeing James' wine bottle, fans on X/Twitter cracked jokes about the 20-time All-Star flexing his power.

"LeBron does whatever LeBron wants. A bottle of wine courtside is the most king s**t I've ever seen," @betr said.

"LeBron courtside with a bottle of wine. GOAT behavior," @SmokeDynamite said.

"I have that bottle in my wine fridge and am saving it for the birth of my kids. LeBron … drinking it outside out of a paper cup," @sugariscancer said.

"Did he slide LeBron a bottle of wine? Courtside? I feel shenanigans are about to occur," @VincentBatza said.

"I love that LeBron just travels with a wine case," @yourgirlayedub said.

Meanwhile, others quipped that James was likely doing a business promotion.

"LeBron brought his wine with him. Has the label facing the camera. 'I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man,'" @333ofhearts said.

In Photos: Savannah James & Rich Paul accompany LeBron James for Cavaliers vs Celtics Game 4 in Cleveland

LeBron James leaves early as shorthanded Cavaliers drop Game 4 to Celtics

With LeBron James in attendance, the shorthanded Cavaliers came up short against the Celtics in Game 4. Playing without star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (calf) and starting center Jarrett Allen (ribs), they lost 109-102, falling behind 3-1 in their Round 2 series.

During their downfall, James could be seen leaving the contest early, with some questioning his Cleveland fandom.

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, many noted that James' attendance came at a notable time. The 39-year-old is expected to opt out of his $51.4 million player option with the Lakers for next season and test free agency this summer.

Thus, he could be putting pressure on LA to make the necessary moves to keep him. It's unclear if James would consider another Cleveland reunion, or if he even had ulterior motives on Monday. Nevertheless, Cavaliers fans still seem to admire "King James" as much as ever.

Watch: LeBron James' son Bronny James showcases his athleticism with 40.5-inch max vertical jump at 2024 NBA draft combine