"Shot two free throws btw. Embiid could never": Nikola Jokic's 2 FTs masterclass fuel NBA Twitter war over Joel Embiid's reliance

The Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers, thanks to the masterclass performance by Nikola Jokic. The two-time MVP had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Nuggets to a 117-109 win over the Pacers. Fans couldn't get enough of Jokic's brilliance and shared their thoughts online.

The Nuggets have won three games in a row, widening the gap between them and the LA Clippers. What stands out in Jokic's performance is his high efficiency in shot-creating. The Serbian big man finished the game shooting 92% from beyond the arc, which drew massive attention from the fans.

When fans saw his stat line, they couldn't help but compare him to Joel Embiid, the favorite to win the MVP this season. Jokic only had two attempts from the free throw line and made only one. Fans were surprised to see that the 2023 Finals MVP didn't get into the charity stripe that often.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Fans usually criticize Embiid for his reliance on the free throw line. The Philadelphia 76ers center often gets called out by viewers for abusing the calls and taking full advantage of the referee's whistle, calling him a "free throw merchant."

The discrepancy between the two when it comes to attempts at the line is significantly large. Jokic is averaging 5.8 attempts this season, shooting 82.2%. Embiid, meanwhile, is attempting 11.6 free throws, making 88.6% from the line.

Nikola Jokic makes history in the game against the Pacers

All-Star center Nikola Jokic has once again shown his incredible talent and skills on the basketball court against the Pacers. Aside from his near triple-double stat line, Jokic had two steals and a block. With that, the Nuggets star made history as the only player to put up those numbers while shooting at least 90% from the field.

Some may argue that NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain has posted similar stats during his playing days, but some stats weren't recorded at the time. Chamberlain had three games where he put up 25 points 12 assists and nine rebounds while shooting at least 90% from the field, but steals and blocks weren't recorded during that time.

Jokic continues to show his talent in shooting the basketball this season. The five-time All-Star is currently second in the MVP race behind Embiid. But with his recent performances, he could snatch the first place from the Cameroonian center in the coming weeks.

Both centers have often been compared to each other and winning another MVP for either star will change many people's opinion.

