"I've been wearing 15 my whole life" - Nikola Jokic on Carmelo Anthony jersey debate

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was humble in addressing the renewed issue over the No. 15 jersey that he shares with now-retired NBA player Carmelo Anthony. The two-time league MVP said that he has worn the number throughout his playing career, but also acknowledged that ‘Melo’ was a "great player" during his time in the Mile High City.

The issue on the No. 15 Nuggets jersey crept up again recently when Anthony, who started his career in Denver and stayed there for seven years, said that the NBA team had “disrespected” him by letting Jokic wear his former number.

He went on to say that the 'Joker’ could have worn a different number but the Nuggets gave it to him to “erase what I did” in the city.

Asked about the matter following their 125-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Nikola Jokic said that he has worn No. 15 since he started playing and was aware that Anthony had worn the number with the team before him. He suggested, however, that him wearing the same number was in no way a form of disrespect to the future Hall of Famer.

The 28-year-old superstar said:

"I think I've been wearing 15 my whole life…Of course, he [Carmelo Anthony] was a great player."

While Carmelo Anthony did well as player No. 15 in Denver during his time, there is no denying that Nikola Jokic has made the number his own.

Now in his ninth year playing for the Nuggets, who selected him 41st overall in the 2014 NBA rookie draft, the ‘Joker’ has steadily and impressively elevated his stock as a player.

He is a two-time league MVP (2021 and 2022), a five-time NBA All-Star and, more importantly, gave the Nuggets their first-ever NBA title last season while being named the final's MVP.

Through his all-around play, he is being widely considered as the best player in the league. Despite the lofty standing he is regarded, Jokic remains humble, making him a beloved figure not only in Denver but also around the league.

This season, Nikola Jokic is once again on a tear in leading the Nuggets in their back-to-back title push, going for 25.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.3 minutes. Denver has a 27-13 record, good for third in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, during his stay with the Nuggets, Anthony's compiled averages are 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals. In each of his seven seasons in Denver, he has helped the team reach the playoffs, including a Western Conference finals trip in the 2008-2009 season.