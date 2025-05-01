"Should have dressed like Savannah James" - NBA fans mock Gilbert Arenas for suiting up as clown over Lakers bet gone wrong

Gilbert Arenas kept his word after the LA Lakers were sent home by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. Before the Lakers faced Minnesota in the Western Conference first round, Arenas had said that he would wear a clown outfit if LA were knocked off in the first round.

After a disappointing 4-1 series loss for the Purple and Gold, Gilbert Arenas posted a picture of himself in a clown outfit on his Instagram post on Thursday.

"I made a bet if Lakers lost first round I have to wear a clown outfit 🤡😭😭 #homiedontplaythat #inlivingcolor 🗣️Homie Dont Play That! #rashadDavis," he wrote in the caption.

The post was flooded with a variety of comments from fans. Reacting to the post, one took a shot at ESPN's NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, saying that Arenas looked just like him.

"Looks just like Stephen A Smith," a fan wrote.

While some of the fans were amused by Gilbert Arenas dressed as a clown, they also sent prayers for his son - Alijah Arenas - who was in a coma after a car crash.

"😂😂mannn lol. Btw 🙏🏾💪🏾 keeping your son in prayers.," the fan wrote.

"No go down to the set with it on glad your son is doing better.." another fan wrote.

Fan comments on Gilbert Arenas's post. (Credits: IG/Gilbert Arenas)

A fan tried to clown Arenas by saying he should have dressed as LeBron James' wife, Savannah, since he supported the NBA star.

Fan comments on Gilbert Arenas's post. (Credits: IG/Gilbert Arenas)

Meanwhile, a fan wrote that he was hopeful that with a new squad, the LA Lakers - featuring LeBron James and Luka Doncic - would succeed.

"Bron and luka will have a hold new squad next year, Don't worry gil," the fan wrote.

Some of the disheartened fans roasted the Purple and Gold, saying they were also fools for believing in them.

"We all some clowns for believing the Lakers would do anything else," the fan wrote.

"Not homey the clown this how I feel after that game," another fan wrote.

Fan comments on Gilbert Arenas's post. (Credits: IG/Gilbert Arenas)

Lou Williams wants the Lakers to put Austin Reaves on trade market

There is no doubt left that the LA Lakers need to make some big moves during the offseason. The Timberwolves had entered the series as underdogs, but they blatantly exposed what a big part of the NBA world feared for the Lakers: the lack of length.

A bigger and more physical Minnesota team made it difficult for the Lake Show on both ends.

On Thursday's episode of the "Run It Back" show, Lou Williams said that the Lakers should put every player on the trade market except Luka Doncic and LeBron James. He added that the team should trade for big men ahead of the next season.

"I think everything is on the table besides LeBron and Luka and it should be Austin Reaves as well but the fans think differently," Williams.

"They gotta get bigger and they gotta get stronger at the center position. I know they like to play that small ball but they gotta go out there and find a guy that's going to fit that mold and you gotta get a big body."

Expand Tweet

For the second consecutive season, LeBron James and his team have been eliminated in the opening round.

