"Should have told it was Shaq": Blueface had a hilarious reaction after learning he spoiled his mother's date with Shaquille O'Neal 

Karlissa Saffold's son, Blueface, had quite the comical reaction when he learned about his mother's date with former LA Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal, which he spoiled.

After Karlissa revealed how she rejected the four-time NBA champion for dropping in at her house unannounced, Blueface had a hilarious response. Taking to X, the LA rapper posted:

"You should have told me it was shaq I would have played sleep for cuz"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

According to Karlissa Saffold, there was a time years ago when star celebrities were interested in her.

In 2002, after she appeared in the comedy flick 'Friday After Next', Saffold had known names like Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent interested in her. Shaquille O'Neal as well was in that list.

Shaquille O'Neal admits to messing up relationships

He may have seen massive success in the NBA, but the bonafide superstar has admitted to have messed up in his personal life, especially with his relationships.

In a candid interview with R&B star Monica 'Mo Talk Radio' in 2022, Shaq kept it real about his relationships with Arnetta Yardbourgh and Shaunie Nelson.

"I had two perfect women, and I messed it up. My first one was my baby mother, Arnetta, and then I met Shaunie. Shaunie was also a perfect woman, and I messed it up. Yeah, you know, we were young and always just doing dumb stuff.

"But the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me, and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman – I had two perfect women, and I messed it up, just by, you know, being dumb."

At the time of his divorce, it was alleged that he had an affair, which he confirmed in his book, 'Shaq Uncut: My Story.' The marriage crumbled after news of the affair came to light, and the former MVP said that he had himself to blame.

There's no doubt that Shaquille O'Neal has had some serious introspection since. He didn't value his previous relationships, and that saw him lose two women who he believed were perfect.

It takes a big man and courage to admit how he's feeling. However, the former big, who has made a case for himself as a man of the people and has earned immense respect from them, will know that they have his back.