"Should've had 11 or 12": Chris Paul expects more of Steph Curry as he drains 7 triples in 34-point game vs. Pistons

Golden State Warriors veteran point guard Chris Paul was not surprised by his superstar teammate, Steph Curry’s, 34-point performance against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Following the Warriors’ 120-109 road win, Paul was asked how it affects his team’s energy when Curry has a hot shooting night. Curry recorded seven 3-pointers for the second straight game after doing so on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Paul wasn’t too impressed with Curry’s big night, as he has already grown accustomed to his superstar teammate lighting it up from deep. Instead, Paul joked that Curry should have made 11 or 12 3s:

“We expect it,” Paul said.

“He probably should have had 11 or 12. He had a few that should have gone down. When you’re playing and everybody out here is all selfless and he’s shooting the way that he does and playing the right way, it’s contagious, and we expect it.”

Steph Curry is still playing at an MVP level

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

Despite being 35 years old, Steph Curry has been playing at an MVP level over the first eight games of the season.

Curry is averaging 30.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 5.9 3-pointers per game while shooting 53.0% and 47.5% from 3.

The 5.9 3pg would mark a career-high for the sharpshooter, as would his efficient shooting percentages. Curry has now made four or more 3s in all eight of the Warriors’ games for a league-leading total of 47 3s.

Meanwhile, Golden State (6-2) has gotten off to a hot start and is on track for a 61 to 62-win season.

It remains to be seen if the Warriors will be able to keep up their strong play. However, if they can, with Curry playing as well as ever, the superstar point guard may have a chance to win his third MVP award.

The Warriors (6-2) next play on the road against the defending champion Denver Nuggets (6-1) on Wednesday. That game should mark a prime opportunity for Golden State to see how it stacks up against one of the top teams in the league.

