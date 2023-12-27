"Should've shot it": Scoot Henderson regrets not putting cherry on top after getting De'Aaron Fox out of his shoe

During a matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Scoot Henderson had a highlihgt-worthy crossover on De'Aaron Fox. Following the game, the rookie guard opened up on his only regret of the sequence.

In the play, Scoot Henderson stops on a dime and dribbles behind his back. Along with being caught slipping, Fox also slips out of one of his shoes. After getting back the Kings' All-Star, Henderson attacks the basket and is met by Domantas Sabonis.

When talking to the media after the game, Henderson touched on what he should have done differently. He feels he should have shot the ball right when Fox stumbled instead of trying to get all the way to the rim.

"I should have shot it," Henderson said. "I should have just shot it right then and there... I should have finished that for sure."

Thanks to a career-night from Henderson, the Portland Trail Blazers were able to upset the Sacramento Kings by a final score of 130-113. With this victory, they now sit at 8-21 on the year.

Scoot Henderson notches career-high in win vs. Kings

Aside from his highlight crossover on De'Aaron Fox, Scoot Henderson had a strong performance against the Sacramento Kings. He posted a double-double off the bench along with putting up a new career-high in assists.

In 28 minutes of action, Henderson finished with a stat line of 17 points, one rebound and 11 assists. This marked the second time in his rookie season that he finished with a points/assists double-double. Two weeks ago, Henderson put up 23 points and ten assists against the Utah Jazz.

When the Portland Trail Blazers drafted Henderson third overall, they expected him to be the franchises new lead guard after Damian Lillard departed. After starting out the year slow, the young prospect seems to be finding a groove. In the month of December, he has reached double-digits in scoring in eight of the 11 games he's played in.

During the first two months of the season, Henderson averaged around eight points and four assists per game. In December, he is putting up 13.4 points and 4.5 assists a night. Most importantly, he is shooting the ball more efficiently.

Now that he's got close to 30 games under his belt, Henderson appears to be adjusting to playing at the NBA level. He might not be on par with other rookie standouts like Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama, but Henderson is showing some nice flashes.