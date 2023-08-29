"Showing us the jumper he never gonna use" - Ben Simmons shooting from behind the arc in Nets practice sparks meme fest from NBA fans

Ben Simmons is hopeful he will turn things around this year as he puts extra work heading into the start of training camp in late September.

The Brooklyn Nets guard has worked a lot on his body and physical shape during the offseason while participating in workouts with fellow NBA stars.

Simmons was hitting jumpers in practice in a video, but the video didn't get a positive response on social media. People are not optimistic that Simmons will become an elite shooter as he has always struggled with perimeter shooting.

"Ben Simmons showing us the jumper he never gonna use," a Twitter user wrote.

"It’s the same vid every summer," another one added.

"He does this every offseason. I ain’t believing it until he does in game," a third user wrote.

The comments section in the video is full of memes that make fun of Ben Simmons' ability to shoot from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn Nets hopeful Ben Simmons will return to All-Star form

Ben Simmons is expected to be fully recovered from the injuries he was dealing with and cost him the final part of last season in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets expect him to be 100% ready for the start of training camp, viewing him as a key part of the team.

Aside from his physical condition and shooting, it is his mental health that is of utmost importance for his success next season. According to teammate Cam Johnson, Simmons is in great spirits heading into preseason.

"He's in a good place," Johnson said in an early August interview with the New York Post. "He says it's progressing, and he's excited for the season. Looking forward to seeing what he brings to the table this year. I expect him to be, if not full form, pretty close to it. He's very important to us. There's things that he does on the court that not many players in the NBA can do.

"And he adds something that is very valuable to myself, Spencer (Dinwiddie), Mikal (Bridges) and being able to set us up and get us shots and play in flow like that. With him on the court, it'll make us a better team."

Ben Simmons missed half of the season last year with a back injury. The injury happened almost nine months after a back surgery he had in May 2022. He was limited to just 42 games, with averages of 6.9 points (career-low), 6.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds. He shot 56.6%, while he didn't attempt a single 3-pointer. (He's 5-for-36 from 3-point range in five seasons.)

Brooklyn continues to support Ben Simmons both on and off the court, but this support will not last forever. Simmons is entering the third season as a Nets member, and the franchise expects him to return to All-Star form while staying healthy, first and foremost.

If this doesn't happen this season and he misses time again, it will not come as a surprise if the Nets decide to trade him before February's trade deadline – if they can find a trade partner.

With Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges leading the way, Brooklyn will look to maintain its playoff status and challenge for the title next year.

