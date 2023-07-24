"Shut up and take two Advils": Charles Barkley once slammed Vince Carter for complaining about a headache

NBA legend Charles Barkley is known to be one of the most outspoken individuals in the media. This aspect of his personality was perfectly captured early in his career when he once called out Vince Carter for complaining about a headache.

Barkley has always been frank about stating his opinions. Saying that he is frank may also be considered an understatement in some cases. As a generally opinionated individual, Barkley speaks his mind in a manner that doesn't necessarily mitigate the impact of criticism.

This is an aspect that has been cultivated to some extent over the course of his broadcasting career with TNT. However, early in his career, as a host on TNT's Halftime Report, Barkley would quite casually let people know about his disapproval.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Certain incidents pointed out by Sports Illustrated's Jack McCallum in his article back in 2002 included calling Monica Lewinsky a "skank" and Barbara Walters ugly. However, one, in particular, targeted a young rising star in the NBA. Namely, Toronto Raptors guard, Vince Carter.

McCallum summed up Barkley's comments when he wrote:

"said Vince Carter ought to 'shut up and take two Advils' when the Toronto Raptors star complained of a headache after a tumble."

McCallum even mentioned that Barkley had taken a stance on denying former Dallas Mavericks center Wang Zhizhi from playing until China returned a US spy plane.

Chuck was always viewed as a bit of a comic character, someone whose serious side was a bit of an enigma. However, considering his opinions on most matters, it may simply be Barkley's medium of expression that perpetuates such a reputation.

Charles Barkley's broadcasting career since Halftime Report

Charles Barkley eventually retired from the game of basketball after the 1999-00 season. However, immediately upon retirement, he came on board as a broadcaster with TNT in 2000. This saw Chuckster develop into a completely different kind of media personality.

Chuck's work as a broadcaster with TNT has been particularly promising for fans of the sport. Getting an unfiltered version of Barkley on the media emerged as a hilarious source of entertainment.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints



Charles Barkley and Inside the NBA is outta pocket for this



pic.twitter.com/UmchdPTf0v “Is that Derrick White or Stephen A.? Stephen A. don’t play for the Celtics!”Charles Barkley and Inside the NBA is outta pocket for this

His work as a panelist on TNT's "Halftime Report" and, more recently, "Inside the NBA", has seen him become a staple in the field of sports broadcasting. Joining former NBA players such as Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith alongside Ernie Johnson, they combine to make one of the best teams on network TV.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!