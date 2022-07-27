What is Charles Barkley's salary with TNT? Looking at what would it take for LIV Golf to lure him away from his current lucrative job

Charles Barkley is one of the most famous sports personalities. He played 16 years in the NBA and ended his professional playing career as an 11-time All-Star. Barkley is also a Hall of Famer.

Barkley is now a sports broadcaster who works for TNT. However, his career with Turner Sports may come to an end if he gets a better deal with LIV Golf.

The former NBA player is well known for his persona on TV. Together with Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Earnie Johnson, Barkley has become very popular.

In this article, we will take a look at how much Sir Charles makes as a TNT analyst and what it would take for LIV Golf to lure him away from the present company.

Charles Barkley makes more money at TNT than he did in NBA

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest players in NBA history, yet he only made $43.6 million during his 16-year playing career. This sounds shockingly low from today's perspective, but things were different in Barkley's era.

Today, players like Russell Westbrook and Steph Curry make that much money in a single year. However, player salaries were very low in the 80s and 90. Barkley received the most money in his final year in the league, which was only $9 million.

The NBA legend recently appeared on the Dan Patrick Show where he spoke about many different things, from basketball to golf. He revealed that he makes around $20 million from TNT and endorsements per year.

Charles Barkley was asked if he would leave TNT for the LIV Golf Tour if the new company tripled the amount of money that he makes now. The "Inside the NBA" analyst answered the question affirmately.

Will Barkley leave TNT?

Many NBA fans would be sad to see Charles Barkley leave TNT as he is a fantastic analyst. Barkley's game analysis is on point and he is also very funny and entertaining.

Despite playing in the 80s and 90s, Barkley isn't like many other players from his era as he gives credit to the younger generation of players. The Hall of Famer is very popular among both fans and players, but he may change his career soon.

However, Barkley said that the LIV Golf Tour hasn't offered him a deal yet and added that he is not in a rush since he already has a job.

LIV Golf has thrown a lot of money at professional golfers as some of them have received north of $100 million to sign up for the series. Considering this, it won't be surprising if Charles Barkley gets a $60 million deal with the organization.

The NBA analyst, who is a golf enthusiast himself, has given the LIV Golf a deadline. If he doesn't get an offer by Thursday night, he will be done with the possibility of joining the new company.

