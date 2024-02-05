“Sign him to a 10-day”: Viral video of fan using Apple Vision Pro courtside draws hysterical reactions from NBA Twitter

The Apple Vision Pro has just been released and it didn't take long for an NBA fan to take it courtside and use it on the basketball court. The new gadget features state-of-the-art technology that brings a new experience for buyers.

During a Boston Celtics game at the TD Garden, a basketball enthusiast appeared to be testing the Apple Vision Pro. The fan engaged in shadow basketball on the sideline and demonstrated various dribbling moves that went viral on social media.

An X handle joked that this basketball fan should be given a 10-day contract for his basketball moves.

"Someone sign him to a 10-day."

The Apple Vision Pro is considered a very futuristic product but some see it as something they won't wear in public. A few fans gave a few sarcastic comments about the new gadget.

One fan came out with some AI-generated art showing the Boston Celtics all wearing the new Apple product.

Some even see this viral video as a way of Apple marketing their new products:

Being in the TD Garden, a few social media posts say that it looked like Jayson Tatum's basketball moves and even Payton Pritchard's.

Details about the Apple Vision Pro

Apple has introduced its groundbreaking headset, the Apple Vision Pro, heralding a new era of "spatial computing." This device is focused on augmented reality, seamlessly blending digital content into the real world.

Remarkably, the headset operates without traditional controllers, relying on voice, eye tracking, and hand gestures for control, making it particularly suitable for office use.

This gadget boasts various functionalities, including providing an immersive entertainment experience akin to a personal cinema with a virtual adjustable screen.

It can also function as a computer or iPad and supports an extensive app store. The device's 12 cameras and six microphones enable it to capture 3D photos and videos, while a camera facilitates the creation of virtual avatars for realistic communication.

They have a glass-aluminum design, elastic strap, and a dual-chip processor (Apple M2 and R1) for advanced 3D experiences. Micro-OLED displays exceed 4K per eye, and precise eye tracking eliminates controllers, enhanced by spatial audio.

This new product comes with a hefty launch price of $3,499 and is set to compete with similar products like the Pico 4 and Meta Quest 2.

