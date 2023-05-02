Sixers' Joel Embiid wins his first ever NBA MVP award

The NBA has announced Joel Embiid as the MVP for the 2022-23 season, making him the first player for the Philadelphia 76ers to win the award since Allen Iverson. Embiid had a historic season, posting 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 54.8% from the field and 33% from three.

Ernie Johnson announced the winner for the Most Valuable Player award on Inside the NBA on TNT. Embiid led the league in scoring and helped his team finish third in the Eastern Conference with a 54-28 record. It was a statement from the Cameroonian big after falling short of the award last season to Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

The Sixers are taking on the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs. However, Embiid is yet to play a game in their series against the Celtics due to the knee sprain he sustained in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. The six-time All-Star is expected to return to the lineup in Game 2 as Philly took a 1-0 lead over Boston after winning in Game 1.

