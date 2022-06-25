“Sam, Jabari just fell right into your lap” - Skip Bayless says Sam Presti is telling the league that they’re all wrong about Chet Holmgren, believes Presti let Jabari Smith Jr. slip through his fingers

The Oklahoma City Thunder headed into the draft with the expectation that Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren would be the choice at number two. That idea was due to the fact that the Orlando Magic were predicted to select Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr with the first pick.

That was until the Orlando Magic threw a bit of a "curveball" with the first selection, picking Duke freshman Paolo Banchero.

The Thunder had been connected to Holmgren throughout the majority of the pre-draft process. However, many wondered if the Magic's selection of Banchero would change the mindset of Thunder decision maker Sam Presti.

On "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless spoke about how he wondered if Presti let Jabari Smith "slip through his fingers." Bayless said:

“Sam [Presti], Jabari just fell right into your lap.”

Oklahoma City Thunder select Chet Holmgren with the second pick

Coming into the draft, many considered Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren to be the top prospect in the class. That was until Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. generated buzz throughout the pre-draft process and was considered the favorite to go first.

After the Orlando Magic decided to go with Paolo Banchero for the first pick, many wondered if the predicted order could be shaken up. Regardless of the shocking development, Sam Presti still selected Holmgren, who has as much upside as any player in the draft.

Holmgren will face plenty of questions moving forward, especially when it comes to his frame at the next level. The seven-foot, 195 pound freshman is one of the most impressive defensive prospects in recent draft history, but his thin-frame has drawn criticism.

The Thunder have always done a great job of spotting talent and stressing patience with the development of these players. For Holmgren, landing with the Oklahoma City Thunder looks to be a good fit for both parties.

During his only year at Gonzaga, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% and 39.0% from 3-point range.

