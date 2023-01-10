Skip Bayless found a way to call out LeBron James by comparing him to Michael Jordan once again on Monday night. Calling out LeBron for his decision to sit out the game against the Denver Nuggets, Bayless highlighted how Jordan's durability matched up against LeBron's.

The Nuggets won 120-109 to improve their season record to 27-13, while the Lakers sit at 19-22.

LeBron James, at age 38, still looks like one of the best players in the NBA. James also seems to be the Lakers' most reliable presence on the court, as he racks up huge scoring nights on a fairly regular basis.

The Purple and Gold have had a rather solid stretch of games recently. Racking up five wins in a row to improve upon their abysmal record this season, the Lakers were in a better position. LeBron has played a massive role in this through his performances as well as external motivation.

However, now in year 20, it is more than understood that James requires more downtime than other players. Having sat out the game against the Miami Heat, it is also valid for the Lakers to follow a load management approach with LeBron James in mind.

Considering his value, especially with their postseason aspirations, having LeBron healthy for the playoffs is a priority. However, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless did not necessarily see this the same way.

Bayless, who is known to be a harsh critic in general, recently found a way to take a shot at LeBron in light of his absence from the game against the Denver Nuggets. While this seems fairly normal, Bayless added to his comments by comparing James' load management practices to Michael Jordan's durability.

He tweeted:

"Wait, LeBron isn't playing tonight at Denver, the best in the West? Ankle injury? Did this happen in practice? No idea. All I know for sure is Michael Jordan played all 82 games NINE TIMES - including all 82 at age 39. The no-doubt GOAT also played 81 one season and 80 another."

The comparison with Jordan is yet another attempt to stir up the GOAT debate. However, there are several factors that Skip overlooked while sharing his take.

Skip Bayless' constant critique of LeBron seemingly aligns with his current behavior. With Bayless remaining an extremely polarizing individual, James and several other players seem to garner regular criticism from the Fox analyst.

LeBron James can get away with load management

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James sat out the team's game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Considering that the Lakers were playing against the best in the West, the decision appears to be questionable. But if anyone deserves the rest, it's LeBron.

At the age of 38, James remains a tremendous player. While keeping in mind the quality of basketball played by veterans this late in their careers, LeBron is the exception to almost every norm.

Notching an average of 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists in almost 36 minutes played per game, James is a freak of nature. However, this makes him equally susceptible to injury.

Considering Anthony Davis' absence, among other key rotation players, the Lakers aren't in a position to lose another superstar. In this regard, giving LeBron the night off at the first sign of concern is entirely valid.

However, with a loss in the books, the Lakers find themselves caught up in a slight dilemma. With a 19-22 record, the Purple and Gold need to win games. However, with James off the floor, this will be quite the task.

