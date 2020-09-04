A shocker to start your day, Skip Bayless to LeBron James' rescue as the Richard Jefferson-Scottie Pippen controversy builds on

After a controversial altercation on twitter between Richard Jefferson and Scottie Pippen yesterday, Jay Williams commented that LeBron James once needed the help of Dwyane Wade to get over the playoff hump. Things got heated as LeBron gave a fitting reply to Jay Williams saying "he is nobody but his damn self". On the show 'Undisputed', Skip Bayless has surprisingly come in support of LeBron James.

Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self! 👑 Shit! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 3, 2020

Skip Bayless in support LeBron James

LeBron James was quick to defend himself on Twitter after being compared to Scottie Pippen

Skip Bayless is known to be a staunch LeBron James hater who often finds himself in the limelight because of his controversial statements. While Skip is known to nitpick and find faults in whatever the superstar does, it was a pleasant surprise to see him support the LA Lakers star.

Skip Bayless dismissed the comparison between LeBron James and Scottie Pippen and called Jay Williams 'wrongheaded' for his comment on the LA Lakers star as LeBron had already won back-to-back MVPs before moving to Miami.

However, Skip Bayless' praise for LeBron came with a hint of criticism as he questioned why LeBron James took the effort to even comment on critics on social media and waste his time.

Richard Jefferson suggests Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a 'Scottie Pippen'

Scottie Pippen played along with Michael Jordan for the Chicago Bulls

It all started with a tweet from the former Cleveland Cavaliers player Richard Jefferson when he said that Giannis Antetokounmpo might be more similar to Scottie Pippen and that he needs a Michael Jordan in order to win a championship.

Scottie Pippen immediately gave a befitting reply by questioning Richard Jefferson's contributions as a player.

I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me. The question is... who were you as a player? 😂 https://t.co/Ce6tGU98s3 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 3, 2020

It'll be interesting to see if Jay Williams or Richard Jerrefson respond to the latest comments made by LeBron James or Skip Bayless.

