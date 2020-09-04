Create
A shocker to start your day, Skip Bayless to LeBron James' rescue as the Richard Jefferson-Scottie Pippen controversy builds on

Skip Bayless is known for his constant criticism of superstar LeBron James
Amith Sreedhar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 04 Sep 2020, 21:08 IST
News
After a controversial altercation on twitter between Richard Jefferson and Scottie Pippen yesterday, Jay Williams commented that LeBron James once needed the help of Dwyane Wade to get over the playoff hump. Things got heated as LeBron gave a fitting reply to Jay Williams saying "he is nobody but his damn self". On the show 'Undisputed', Skip Bayless has surprisingly come in support of LeBron James.

Skip Bayless in support LeBron James

LeBron James was quick to defend himself on Twitter after being compared to Scottie Pippen
Skip Bayless is known to be a staunch LeBron James hater who often finds himself in the limelight because of his controversial statements. While Skip is known to nitpick and find faults in whatever the superstar does, it was a pleasant surprise to see him support the LA Lakers star.

Skip Bayless dismissed the comparison between LeBron James and Scottie Pippen and called Jay Williams 'wrongheaded' for his comment on the LA Lakers star as LeBron had already won back-to-back MVPs before moving to Miami.

However, Skip Bayless' praise for LeBron came with a hint of criticism as he questioned why LeBron James took the effort to even comment on critics on social media and waste his time.

Richard Jefferson suggests Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a 'Scottie Pippen'

Scottie Pippen played along with Michael Jordan for the Chicago Bulls
It all started with a tweet from the former Cleveland Cavaliers player Richard Jefferson when he said that Giannis Antetokounmpo might be more similar to Scottie Pippen and that he needs a Michael Jordan in order to win a championship.

Scottie Pippen immediately gave a befitting reply by questioning Richard Jefferson's contributions as a player.

It'll be interesting to see if Jay Williams or Richard Jerrefson respond to the latest comments made by LeBron James or Skip Bayless.

Published 04 Sep 2020, 21:08 IST
