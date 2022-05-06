Skip Bayless' hot take on the NBA making him "sick" and wanting "beloved Steph to advance" instead of Memphis: "It crumbled under social media pressure to 'do the right thing' and wrongly suspend Dillon Brooks"

Skip Bayless sounded off on the NBA after it announced a suspension for Dillon Brooks for his hard foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the Conference semifinals. According to Bayless, even a flagrant two on Brooks was an unnecessary call, even though it had Payton lying on the floor in agony.

The 70-year-old blasted the league for coming under the pressure of doing the right thing and stated his opinon on Twitter. Although many were happy that Dillon Brooks got a suspension from Game 3, Bayless believes this was the league's plan to help its beloved Steph Curry advance to the next round. He sent out a tweet detailing his thoughts. It read:

"The NBA makes me sick. It crumbled under social media pressure to 'do the right thing' and wrongly suspend Dillon Brooks. It also obviously wants - NEEDS - beloved Steph to advance, not some upstart team from Memphis. Congrats, Association, Twitter owns and operates you."

Gary Payton II is expected to remain out of action for 3-5 weeks due to a fractured left elbow. Reports also suggested Payton had also suffered ligament and muscle damage. His career had just taken off this season with the Golden State Warriors. Suspension does sit right for Dillon Brooks, but Steve Kerr believes that, even with that, Payton will miss a considerable amount of time with injury.

Bayless calling out the league is not going to change the ruling of the suspension. However, it will definitely steer a huge debate. With the series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors now heading to the Chase Center, things are expected to get chippy between the two sides. Both games, so far, have been close and have seen controversial calls.

The Grizzlies are giving the Warriors a tough time in the series, but going into Game 3, the Dubs will have the support of their home fans, who will most definitely be at their loudest as the playoffs are back in the Bay Area after two seasons.

Will Dillon Brooks' suspension make things tougher for the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3?

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Six

Dillon Brooks is an integral part of the culture this Grizzlies team has created in Memphis. His ability to defend and make big plays on the offensive end makes him a special player to have on any team. The 26-year-old has averaged 13.4 PPG in the playoffs so far and has been big on both ends of the floor for the team.

With him being out for Game 3, the Grizzlies will certainly miss their key starter. However, throughout the regular season, Dillon Brooks missed 50 games, and the Grizzlies managed to go 34-16 in that duration. They have immense depth with players like Tyus Jones, Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson. All of these are talented individuals who can also contribute massively to the team.

With the series tied at 1-1, it will be interesting to see how Game 3 transpires. The Warriors are certainly coming in with revenge in mind. However, the Grizzlies will continue playing gritty basketball and try to pull out a win to take the lead in the series.

