Skip Bayless mocks 'Michael Jordan' Mahomes following 21/39 performance in season-opening loss vs Lions, missing ace Travis Kelce

Sports TV personality Skip Bayless went after Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas Chiefs following his rough season-opener against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The 71-year-old host of the FS1 show Undisputed took to Twitter, now X, to mock the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, even making a reference to basketball legend Michael Jordan to make his point.

Skip Bayless wrote:

“Wait, Michael Jordan Mahomes lost his home opener to ... the Lions??? Did Mahomes ever miss Kelce. Did he ever throw a bunch of wild off-target passes as the game wore on and he got more and more frustrated. Even the last Toney drop was behind him.”

Patrick Mahomes, who like Jordan is known for sticking out his tongue in making plays during games as well as for their aggressive go-getting playing style, had a rough first outing to the season at home, failing to consistently connect with his receivers all game long.

It did not help the two-time Superbowl MVP either that his usual target Travis Kelce was out because of a knee injury.

He went 21/39 for 226 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception as Detroit edged out Kansas City, 21-20.

Skip Bayless has been known for being too critical of popular athletes not only in the NFL. NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is another favorite target of his.

"A 5th championship for LeBron James is looking dimmer"- Skip Bayless seemingly ends Lakers superstar's hopes after Bradley Beal trade

It is an open secret that sports TV personality Skip Bayless is not an avid fan of NBA legend LeBron James, who has been a consistent target of his criticisms for some time now.

One of the more recent critical takes he had of ‘King James’ was how the window for the basketball superstar to win a fifth NBA title became dimmer with the Western Conference getting more competitive.

Skip Bayless cited the arrival of All-Star Bradley Beal in Phoenix to former a ‘Big 3’ with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, in particular, as only making things tough for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

He tweeted back in June:

"Now a 5th championship for LeBron James is looking dimmer and dimmer," Bayless Tweeted. "Now he's looking up at Denver, at KD/Book/Beal, even at Kawhi who will be much better after getting his knee cleaned out."

Bayless’ critical take on popular athletes has consistently earned spirited rebuttals from not only athletes but also fellow sports TV talent like Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe.