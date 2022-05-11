“Where is the hate coming from?… He’s firing back at whom? At what?” - Skip Bayless reacts to LeBron James quoting Nas on Twitter, says he’s experiencing a ‘lot of anti’

LeBron James is one of the top players in the NBA. He recently took to Twitter to address critics using a Nas quote, which led Skip Bayless to question why the LA Lakers star is firing at haters.

Rap music is a big part of James' life and his social media feeds. He's referenced artists like Nas and Kendrick Lamar on multiple occasions on Twitter and Instagram.

One of James' most recent tweets references a famous verse from rapper Nas' hit song "Hate Me Now." FS1's Skip Bayless questioned who is hating the NBA superstar, stating:

"Where is the hate coming from because you always say I'm the king of the haters, and I always say, well am I alone or am I just another voice, because LeBron is hearing a lot of hate?

"I don't know how much he reads his @'s, his mentions on social media, but I think he's experiencing, from some direction, a lot of anti right now."

If James is experiencing negativity right now, it would be interesting to understand where he perceives the hate is coming from. The LA Lakers' elimination has the team in a smaller spotlight.

Skip Bayless asked his colleague Shannon Sharpe to shed light on the situation because he was curious about James' target with the Nas quote. He said:

"Well, do you think it's getting to him because he's firing back at whom? At what?"

It is not clear if James was targeting someone specific with his Tweet. However, Shannon Sharpe did have a conclusion as to why the LA Lakers superstar would make the Tweet.

Shannon Sharpe's view on the intention of LeBron James' Nas Tweet that confused Skip Bayless.

Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron James' tweet references that he is always criticized.

Despite having one of the more accomplished and celebrated careers on and off the court, James is one of the most criticized athletes on the planet.

While the validity of the criticism is up for debate, Shannon Sharpe thinks the general complaint is what prompted the response from James. Sharpe said:

"When you say that what I've accomplished is what I've accomplished, and I did what I did, obviously they didn't make the playoffs, but you look at what he's been able to do, and people still find fault.

"Even though he won a championship, they find fault. When he does something spectacular, they find fault."

The idea of finding fault in what LeBron James has done and is doing fits with the lyrics from in his original Tweet.

LeBron James @KingJames Hate on me, I blew but I'm the same OG

People warned me: "When you're on top there's envy" Hate on me, I blew but I'm the same OGPeople warned me: "When you're on top there's envy"

Given that Skip Bayless used James' Tweet about critics to criticize the NBA superstar, James may have some logic to his post.

