Skip Bayless snubs former co-host Shannon Sharpe while referencing Lil Wayne at Lakers-Suns game

While monitoring the recent Lakers-Suns game, Skip Bayless acknowledged his new Undisputed co-host, Lil Wayne, watching the game live at the Crypto.com Arena. Also in the venue was his former partner, Shannon Sharpe, who was ignored by the veteran journalist.

Lil Wayne was seen alongside his son, who even had a short moment with LeBron James prior to tip-off. Bayless took the chance of promoting their upcoming show the next day on his social media page.

"My man Lil Wayne courtside with his son at the Laker game ... he and 2 Chainz join us live in studio tomorrow at 11:30 E. Do not miss," said Bayless on X.

Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe also posted a message on ESPN Los Angeles' X account.

"Hello! This is Shannon Sharpe. I'm sitting courtside at the Lakers home opener and I got to give a shoutout to the best social team in sports, in news and everything, the ESPN social team."

Shannon Sharpe opens up about the time he was disrespected by Skip Bayless

In one episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Shannon Sharpe opened up about the strained relationship with former Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless. He revealed that the breaking point came during a heated debate about Tom Brady's performance.

Bayless' comment suggests Tom Brady was still playing at the age of 45 while implying that Sharpe's career ended at 35. These words by Bayless deeply offended Sharpe.

“He [Skip] felt that he could go over the top in that situation,” Sharpe said. “Whatever the relationship is, once one partner has no respect for the other, the other partner then in turn loses respect for said partner, then I think it is only a matter of time because I felt in that moment he had lost all respect for me. …This is Undisputed. Skip and Shannon. This is not yours. So, it really, really hurt me. Had I attacked him personally live on television, what would’ve happened?”

Sharpe then confessed that he had to restrain himself from physical confrontation and also admitted that he had ignored the previous jabs by Bayless. At that point, the former NFL player emphasized that once mutual respect is lost, the partnership deteriorates.