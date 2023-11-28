"Slaps his head after taking a bad shot" - NBA reporter believes Klay Thompson is 'frustrated' amid contract situation with Warriors

The 2023-24 NBA season hasn't been nice to Klay Thompson as he's struggled to make a significant impact for the Golden State Warriors. The frustration has started to take over the four-time champion as he hasn't been effective and the team has struggled.

It's known that Thompson tends to struggle early in the season as that has been a trend for the star's career. This year appears to be different. The Warriors guard isn't showing any signs of improvement, and fans look worried about their season. Golden State is 8-9 in the West standings.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews wrote about the struggles of the team and how it has affected Thompson this season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But Thompson's slump to start this season feels different. His contract negotiations are weighing on him, sources told ESPN, and he appears to be noticeably more frustrated during games. He sometimes sits on the end of the bench by himself during timeouts, or slaps his head after taking a bad shot."

Expand Tweet

Thompson is in the final year of his five-year, $189 million deal. Although he has no extension deadline, talks regarding the contract negotiation have stalled. In October, he addressed the possibility of signing an extension and was hopeful that talks would be in development by now.

"I think it's possible, and if not, life is still great," Thompson said. "I'm playing basketball in my 13th year in the NBA, so I have no complaints, whatever the future has in store. I've done so many great things in this uniform. I know there's many more memories to create, so whatever happens, life is great."

Expand Tweet

It's possible the team won't be able to negotiate a new extension with Thompson. That would mean the five-time All-Star might be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

You might also be interested in reading this: "You want me to bench me?": Klay Thompson issues fiery response to reporter on about Warriors starters' struggles

What are Klay Thompson's contract details with the Warriors?

Klay Thompson signed a five-year, $189 million deal in 2018. He's in the final year of the deal, set to earn around $43 million this season.

Thompson is hopeful that he and the Warriors could see eye-to-eye regarding the contract details.

Thompson is looking forward to staying with the Warriors and will likely finish his career with the team. The team looks willing to re-sign the star to a new deal but for a lesser amount of money.

Thompson isn't having the best season as he's averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists as he shoots 36.7% from beyond the arc.

Also read: 5 landing spots for Klay Thompson after Warriors are rumored to trade 4x NBA champion