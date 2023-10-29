"Slob wizard is insane": Josh Giddey in splits over John Hollinger's unusual compliment

Oklahoma City Thunder young star Josh Giddey garnered an uncommon nickname after NBA analyst John Hollinger lauded his skill in orchestrating plays during inbound situations.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to a sideline out of bounds play (SLOB) Giddey executed to perfection in the first quarter of the Thunder’s clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, Hollinger gave Giddey an unusual nickname.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Giddey is a SLOB wizard, gets a crazy one off like this almost every game,” he said.

Giddey located a cutting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who smoothly converted an easy layup, extending the Thunder's lead to 31-26 at the end of the first quarter.

Although being dubbed a basketball play wizard is an honor, Giddey found it amusing because "slob" could have a different meaning.

Expand Tweet

“A slob wizard is insane,” Giddey said in reaction to Hollinger’s post on X.

As per The Online Slang Dictionary, "slob" can also denote a person who is untidy or unclean, or refer to drool or saliva left on a penis.

Giddey plays a key role in the Thunder's rebuild, bringing his elite playmaking and passing skills to the table as a 6-foot-8 point guard.

Despite the less-than-ideal nickname, there's no denying that his skills on the court are no joke.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander calls Josh Giddey the secret to OKC’s offense

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said that the Thunder are able to play at a very quick pace because of Josh Giddey.

In an interview with SLAM, Gilgeous-Alexander called Giddey the secret behind OKC’s offense.

“I’m gonna give you the answer right now—it’s Josh Giddey,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “When you have a passer like that, it’s inevitable.

“I’m being dead serious. A lot of it is Josh. He’ll find you if you’re open. So get open.”

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren also said Giddey’s passes make life easier for him as a big man.

“There’s only one team in the world with a Josh Giddey,” Holmgren said.

Meanwhile, Giddey humbly stated that he's simply doing his role on the team.

“It feels good to make other [teammates] feel good,” he said.

The Thunder are expected to make a big splash this season after barely missing out on the playoffs last year.

Most of their key additions are rookies: Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Vasilije Micić.

Holmgren made an impressive mark by setting a Thunder rookie record with seven blocks in their victory against the Cavaliers. During this game, the Thunder managed to erase a double-digit deficit in the last two minutes, securing their second win.