The Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards, were able to win against the LA Lakers with a 127-117 score last night. The Lakers struggled to find a consistent go-to player as LeBron James was out due to flu-like symptoms and Anthony Davis was injured after 12 minutes of playing time.

An allegedly leaked audio of Edwards engaging in a verbal spat with an official after he was hit in the head by Rui Hachimura during the game has come to light. The incident occurred in the fourth period as Edwards drove to the basket and was hit in the head. He made the shot and an official whistled for the foul call on Hachimura.

Although a shooting foul on the Lakers forward was already called, Edwards was demanding for it to be reviewed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He smacked me in my face," Edwards said as he got up. "You gotta review that, he just smacked me in my damn face.

As he was getting ready to shoot the free throws, Edwards had a bit of an exchange with the official.

"You ain't get hit, so you don't know." Edwards said to the official.

"I've gotten hit a few times," the referee said.

"Not out here."

"You're right about that, now. Facts."

Watch the play unfold in the video below.

Luckily, the officials were in a good mood last night and it didn't escalate to something where Edwards would've gotten into trouble. With their victory last night, the Wolves have secured a 3-1 season series win over the Lakers.

The Lakers are still trying to improve their record as they're still ninth in the Western Conference. The Wolves, on the other hand, took over the top spot with their win last night.

Also read: “We came out on some BS” - Anthony Edwards doesn’t mince words amid Wolves near choke-job vs Lakers

It wasn't Anthony Edwards who led the Wolves in scoring in their win over the Lakers

Anthony Edwards has continued to surprise people with how well he's played this season. He's averaging 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists while making 36% of his threes this season.

In their win against the Lakers, the Wolves star scored 26 points, while recording eight assists and one rebound.

Naz Reid took over the starting spot for the injured Karl-Anthony Towns. Reid was also the player who had the most points in their win last night. He had a huge game against the Lakers with 31 points and 11 rebounds. As the team's sixth man, he's been a reliable source of production on both ends.

Also read: “Kat coming back” - Anthony Edwards spills the bean on Karl-Anthony Towns’ projected timeline for return