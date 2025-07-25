"Snitches never prosper" - Nick Young takes jab at D'Angelo Russell after woman leaks alleged DMs exposing ex-Laker

D'Angelo Russell might find himself in big trouble after a woman leaked a series of text messages exchanged between her and another person, whom she alleged to be Russell. Amidst all the chaos that Russell might find himself in, former NBA player Nick Young was delighted.The woman, who goes by the name &quot;Jaw Morant&quot; on her X handle, shared the message exchange with Russell on Instagram in June last year. Russell had allegedly messaged her first, a month before they started exchanging messages.&quot;D’angelo Russell you got some explaining to do… stop cheating on that yt woman with me,&quot; she wrote in the post.The messages showed Ruseell asking her to fly to Miami for him while she was in Atlanta.[Credit: X/@Thethroat01][Credit: X/@Thethroat01]Later, she also shared the screenshots of the text messages exchanged on her X handle, which she alleged were from the Dallas Mavericks player. The text messages were also similar. In one of the messages, D'Angelo Russell asked her to meet him for an hour when his flight was delayed in Atlanta.D'Lo is married to model Laura Ivaniukas, and they share two children. With his former teammate caught in a storm, Nick Young, who has had an ongoing beef with Russell for years, couldn't control his excitement.Young got honest with his feelings about Russell being caught in the alleged affair. In a video published by NBA Central on X Friday, Young told some fans that god had finally answered his prayers.&quot;Oh man! What can I say, God answers all prayers.&quot; Young said. &quot;Jaw Morant, she's the GOAT. You know, I got, shoutout to Swaggy Nation people that have been riding with me from day 1.&quot;The former NBA player was seemingly very happy with how things were crashing for D'Angelo Russell because of the woman in question. Young even offered to help her financially.&quot;I love what you doing...I got you coz you ain't going to see no more money so I got you,&quot; he said.The fans also asked Young about his feelings on Russell being in his position. The fan was alluding to Nick Young cheating on Iggy Azalea, which, as D'Angelo Russell said, was accidentally exposed by him. Young called Russell a snitch and sent a shoutout to &quot;Jaw Morant.&quot;&quot;You know, snitches never prosper and you know, only one made it...Jaw Morant made sure D'Angelo wasn't even going to have a comeback,&quot; he added. &quot;Shoutout to her. Close out.&quot;What happened between Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell?The feud between D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young started when they were teammates. In 2016, Russell was a rookie with the LA Lakers when he secretly recorded Young speaking about having an affair with another woman.The video went viral on the internet and cost Young his relationship with rapper Iggy Azalea. Young was then engaged to the Australian rapper. Despite Russell claiming that he didn't know how the video got leaked, their relationship never got better. Young and Russell played one more season with the Lakers before joining different teams. Young joined the Golden State Warriors and won a title in his next season. D'Angelo Russell, on the other hand, was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.