  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • D'Angelo Russell
  • "Snitches never prosper" - Nick Young takes jab at D'Angelo Russell after woman leaks alleged DMs exposing ex-Laker

"Snitches never prosper" - Nick Young takes jab at D'Angelo Russell after woman leaks alleged DMs exposing ex-Laker

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 25, 2025 20:35 GMT
Nick Young takes jab at D
Nick Young takes jab at D'Angelo Russell after woman alleges text message leak [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@dloading]

D'Angelo Russell might find himself in big trouble after a woman leaked a series of text messages exchanged between her and another person, whom she alleged to be Russell. Amidst all the chaos that Russell might find himself in, former NBA player Nick Young was delighted.

Ad

The woman, who goes by the name "Jaw Morant" on her X handle, shared the message exchange with Russell on Instagram in June last year. Russell had allegedly messaged her first, a month before they started exchanging messages.

"D’angelo Russell you got some explaining to do… stop cheating on that yt woman with me," she wrote in the post.

The messages showed Ruseell asking her to fly to Miami for him while she was in Atlanta.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: X/@Thethroat01]
[Credit: X/@Thethroat01]
[Credit: X/@Thethroat01]
[Credit: X/@Thethroat01]

Later, she also shared the screenshots of the text messages exchanged on her X handle, which she alleged were from the Dallas Mavericks player. The text messages were also similar. In one of the messages, D'Angelo Russell asked her to meet him for an hour when his flight was delayed in Atlanta.

Ad

D'Lo is married to model Laura Ivaniukas, and they share two children. With his former teammate caught in a storm, Nick Young, who has had an ongoing beef with Russell for years, couldn't control his excitement.

Young got honest with his feelings about Russell being caught in the alleged affair. In a video published by NBA Central on X Friday, Young told some fans that god had finally answered his prayers.

Ad
"Oh man! What can I say, God answers all prayers." Young said. "Jaw Morant, she's the GOAT. You know, I got, shoutout to Swaggy Nation people that have been riding with me from day 1."

The former NBA player was seemingly very happy with how things were crashing for D'Angelo Russell because of the woman in question. Young even offered to help her financially.

Ad
"I love what you doing...I got you coz you ain't going to see no more money so I got you," he said.

The fans also asked Young about his feelings on Russell being in his position. The fan was alluding to Nick Young cheating on Iggy Azalea, which, as D'Angelo Russell said, was accidentally exposed by him. Young called Russell a snitch and sent a shoutout to "Jaw Morant."

Ad
"You know, snitches never prosper and you know, only one made it...Jaw Morant made sure D'Angelo wasn't even going to have a comeback," he added. "Shoutout to her. Close out."
Ad

What happened between Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell?

The feud between D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young started when they were teammates. In 2016, Russell was a rookie with the LA Lakers when he secretly recorded Young speaking about having an affair with another woman.

The video went viral on the internet and cost Young his relationship with rapper Iggy Azalea. Young was then engaged to the Australian rapper. Despite Russell claiming that he didn't know how the video got leaked, their relationship never got better.

Ad
youtube-cover

Young and Russell played one more season with the Lakers before joining different teams. Young joined the Golden State Warriors and won a title in his next season. D'Angelo Russell, on the other hand, was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications