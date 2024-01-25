Snoop Dogg's Skechers basketball shoe: Where to buy, release date, price & more details explored

Rapper and LA Lakers superfan now has a basketball shoe. Snoop Dogg’s Skechers basketball shoe has just been released today and fans can get a hold of it now.

Julius Randle and Terance Mann have both been endorsers for Skechers recently and they are looking to add Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Surprisingly, they also have iconic rapper Snoop Dogg in their lineup. The partnership began during the rapper’s involvement as an endorser in early 2023. They’ve taken their partnership to a new level by releasing a collaborative basketball shoe.

Snoop Dogg’s Skechers basketball shoe is available on the brand’s website after it was released today, Jan. 25. It’s priced at $160 a pair and is available in two colorways. The first colorway is just a plain off-white pair. The other is orange and has hints of the color blue throughout the design.

The pair is called Snoop Dogg: SKX Resagrip - Boss Treatment and both colorways have been hand-picked. It features Snoop’s very own logo at the side of the shoe with an “S.”

Snoop Dogg’s Skechers basketball shoe isn’t the only pair the brand has released

Skechers seems to have long-term plans to make an impact on the basketball scene. One of their recognizable starts, which was to create Snoop Dogg’s Skechers basketball shoe, has been acknowledged by the public. Given that Snoop is one of the best rappers, giving him a platform to share his creativity in other ways was a smart move.

It’s also worth noting that the 16-time GRAMMY award-nominated artist is a superfan of basketball.

Aside from the recent release of the shoes, the brand has also released a collaborative pair with the rapper two years before. In April 2023, Skechers released the Snoop Dogg: Uno - Dr. Bombay pair.

Dr. Bombay is the Web3 counterpart of the rapper. Initially, he sent a ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ NFT image to the brand’s design team and built on it. The pair is available in five colorways: black, blue, white, pink and green. It’s priced at $90 for each pair.

Skechers boasts the rapper’s another level of comfort and the flavor of Snoop.

