"So damn iconic" - LeBron James left in awe while reminiscing Denzel Washington's masterclass from $104.9 million box-office hit

LeBron James appears to be an admirer of the film 'Training Day' which featured Denzel Washington in the lead role. Sharing his enthusiasm in an Instagram story, James posted a snippet featuring film director, Antonie Fuqua, discussing Washington's memorable 'King Kong' monologue from the movie.

The movie hit theaters in 2001, and reportedly earned over $104.9 million dollars. Washington bagged multiple Best Actor awards, including one at the Golden Globes. Back then, LeBron James had just gotten started in his basketball journey in St. Vincent - St. Mary High School, about to enter the NBA draft in two years time.

"It just came out of him," said Fuqua on Washington improvising the movie script. "We were there that night. He get so into the zone. He's in the moment. And he did it. If you look at that shot, it's a buzz and it's a little out of focus. And he did it and it was so powerful he walked toward to me and goes, 'I don't know where that came from.'"

Having reminisced about this movie, the four-time NBA champion reposted the interview on his Instagram story with the caption:

"So damn iconic!".

On the other hand, Denzel Washington regularly attends Los Angeles Lakers games at the Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James prepares for Season 21 in the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are now preparing for the 2023-24 season and it will be LeBron James' 21st season in the NBA. He will be turning 39 in December, making him the oldest active player in the league.

In looking to extend his playing years, James said during the Lakers Media Day that Anthony Davis is the face of the franchise.

“He is the face [of the Lakers]," James said at the Lakers' media day on Monday. "You look at all these numbers that surround this facility, all the greats that have come here and AD is one of them," said James.

Meanwhile, the team will be playing six pre-season games - two with the Golden State Warriors. The first regular season game starts on October 25 as they battle the defending champions Denver Nuggets on their home court on October 25.

In a quest to get "The King" his 5th championship ring, the Lakers have added key players to increase the depth of the roster. Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood have been added to the mix, with the Lakers hoping to go two steps further than where they finished last season.