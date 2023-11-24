"So peng": Fans go nuts as LeBron James’s 'Elegant Pearls' shoe makes rounds

LeBron James is preparing for the release of his new signature shoe and offered a sneak peek on social media. The shoes, named 'Elegant Pearls', will be released on December 19, and the "King" is already excited about it.

"So INSANE!!!!" the all-time scoring leader wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The fans echoed his excitement while reacting to the announcement. Here are some of the reactions:

"The new shoes look great, Cap! Have a great season!"

"Its good, i like it"

"yea it’s INSANE"

"This is so lit"

"Greatest Pair of Shoes"

"So peng king lebron"

"Very solid. Well suited for you"

"INSANE SHOES"

LeBron James wants the Lakers to play with more consistency to avoid trailing by double-digits

LeBron James and the Lakers had to erase a 20-point deficit on Wednesday vs the Dallas Mavericks to challenge for the victory.

The 17-time NBA champions came close to turning things around after outscoring their opponents 30-13 in the fourth. Eventually, though, James missed the game-tying three, and the Mavs snapped a two-game losing skid by claiming the 104-101 win.

After the game, LeBron urged the Lakers to play with more consistency in order to avoid trailing by double digits early on.

"We gave ourselves a fighting chance but it’s kind of tough when you go down that many points, especially when you’re going into the fourth against a high-powered offense.

"But I liked our defense in the last 12 minutes. We just got to be better for the first 36. It’s not ideal, but it’s good to have it. But it’s not ideal," the four-time NBA champion said, via Lakers Nation.

"Well I love the fourth quarter, obviously. I just hate going into that situation down what we were down. Just tried to see what we could do those first 4-5 minutes to see if we could make a push and we were able to do that the first 4-5 minutes and pretty much throughout the rest of the game," he added.

LeBron James has missed only one game this season and has averages of 25.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg and 6.7 apg, on 57.8 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three.

The Lakers have won nine of their first 16 games. They also ended the group stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament undefeated and clinched a spot in the quarter-finals. They will now look to get back on track on Saturday when they travel to Ohio to take on James' former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7).