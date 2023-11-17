Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 17, 2023

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons will be happening for the first time this season on Friday. It's part of the 11-game slate for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. It's also the 234th matchup between the two teams, with the Pistons ahead 132-101 all-time. Let's take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons prediction and betting tips for Nov. 17.

The Pistons enter the contest on a nine-game losing streak and they have not defeated the Cavaliers in their last five games. The last time Detroit beat Cleveland was on Feb. 24, 2022. Cade Cunningham was still a rookie and Jerami Grant was still in the team, and Lauri Markkanen was in his first season with the Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers are looking to build some momentum after a 109-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. They have been unable to get it going due to injuries, but it's now the right time to get consecutive victories.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons is scheduled on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Detroit.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-460) vs Pistons (+340)

Spread: Cavaliers -9.5 (-110) vs Pistons +9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -111 (u224.5) vs Pistons -111 (o224.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Detroit Pistons are the worst team in the NBA entering Friday night with a record of 2-10. They had a 2-1 start to the season, but it has gone downhill from there. The only positive in their current nine-game losing streak is Ausar Thompson's amazing performances.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers have underwhelmed this season. Injuries to Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen slowed them down at the start, but Donovan Mitchell continues to play like an MVP.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons predicted lineups

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. If both players cannot play, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will likely use a starting lineup of Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

For the Pistons, Jalen Duren and Bojan Bogdanovic are out with Marvin Bagley III listed as questionable. Head coach Monty Williams might use a small ball lineup of Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Kevin Knox II and Isaiah Stewart.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

Evan Mobley has an over/under of 17.5 points for Friday's game. It might be best to bet under at -105 odds because he's gone under in six of his last 10 games. You can also take the -115 odds that he'll go over, especially if Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell sit out this contest.

Cade Cunningham is -120 to go over 20.5 points against the Cavaliers. He's averaging 21.3 points this season, but has only scored 10 and nine points in his last two games, respectively. It might be safer to go for under with -110 odds although he could be due to come out of his funk.

Ausar Thompson has an over/under of 9.5 total rebounds. Thompson is among the top rebounders in the NBA despite his position. He's averaging 10.3 rebounds as a swingman, so it's safe to bet on him to go over. However, it should be noted that the Cavaliers have the twin towers of Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons prediction

It's no surprise that the Cleveland Cavaliers are the favorites to win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Cavaliers are the better team and the Pistons are struggling.

The Pistons are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games, but their totals have gone over six times out of the last seven contests. With Donovan Mitchell's potential absence, the Cavaliers are likely going under the total.

The prediction for today's game is the Cavaliers will win and the total will go over with the Pistons amazingly covering the spread. All of these are still dependent on Mitchell's availability and odds will likely change an hour or so before the game.

