"So regal and beautiful": Giannis Antetokounmpo donning traditional fit with mother Veronica to promote Nigerian roots has NBA fans in awe

NBA fans had nothing but kind words for Giannis Antetokounmpo and his mother Veronica for wearing traditional Nigerian outfits. Veronica shared an image of her and the Milwaukee Bucks superstar during their trip to Nigeria last August as part of the promotion of his documentary.

In a post on her Instagram account, Veronica shared the image from their to Nigeria last year when they visited their country of origin. They were promoting "Ugo," a WhatsApp-produced documentary about Giannis' roots and the entire trip to learn about their culture.

"Growing up in Greece, my Nigerian culture was something my mother made sure we carried with us, but I was never lucky enough to have a direct experience in my homeland," Giannis said in a statement before the documentary's release. "Thankfully WhatsApp helped me stay connected to my family and roots, allowing me to create my own unique version of heritage."

NBA fans on social media reacted to Veronica and Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing traditional Nigerian outfits. Giannis' parents were originally from Lagos, Nigeria, but immigrated to Greece to find work. The two-time MVP was born and raised in Athens.

One fan admired the traditional costume:

"Absolutely fabulous! So regal and beautiful."

This fan thought that the Antetokounmpo's looked like royalty:

"I see Royalty and loyalty. I love this photo!"

Another fan loved that Giannis and his mother went back to their roots:

"Oh I love it! Beautiful picture and keeping your roots alive e in future generations!!! Many blessings!!!the traditional dress is beautiful!"

Here are other reactions to the Antetokounmpo's outfits:

Giannis Antetokounmpo on being born in Greece with Nigerian roots

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the son of Nigerian immigrants in Greece. Antetokounmpo is Greek by birth, but understands his heritage from Africa. He represents Greece in international basketball, but that doesn't mean he has not acknowledged his roots.

In an appearance on the "48 Minutes" podcast back in September, "The Greek Freak" discussed growing up in Greece. He explained that he's Greek but grew up in a Nigerian household. He also called himself a little bit European due to having a lot of European friends in school.

Antetokounmpo also pointed out Hakeem Olajuwon playing for Team USA despite being born in Lagos, Nigeria. He was proud to get mentioned alongside the Hall of Famer, who he called the greatest African player ever.

