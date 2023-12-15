"Society gets hot in certain issues" - Kyrie Irving keeps it real on controversies flipping his mindset about life

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has been at the center of a few controversies throughout his career in the NBA. Now, Irving has learned what to say and often prefers not to talk about certain issues as people tend to use it against him. In a sit-down interview with Fox Sports host Rachel Nichols, the star guard shared what he's learned.

Irving is playing in his 13th season in the league and is now part of the Mavs. He's been criticized for his actions and opinions at various points in his career. Last season, he was headlining news articles for sharing a link about an antisemitic film.

He was met with public backlash and non-stop media coverage. It led to him being suspended by the NBA and later getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets. After that, he opted to lay low from any issues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've lived a public life for quite a few years now," Irving said. "If anyone told me that this is what my responsibility was gonna be. As a leader in the world, or within the NBA, I definitely would've re-evaluated some of my character flaws and weaknesses and found how I turn them into strengths and how do I embody the version of myself that I can be proud of, my family can be proud of.

"It's not easy to see what's going on in the world and not say anything... We grew up in a society where there's a lot of selective outrage, so I've learned how to not touch the stove when it's hot. And learned how powerful my voice is, how impactful it could be.

"If I didn't learn how to ask for help, I'd probably be stuck in my ways and not be able to learn from my mistakes... Society gets hot on certain issues."

Expand Tweet

Now, Irving has focused on being a leader on the court and helping Luka Doncic win a title.

Also read: "Nico made that decision a lot easier": Kyrie Irving on Dallas Mavericks return and winning ways

Kyrie Irving continues to be out for the Mavs

The Mavs are suffering from Kyrie Irving's absence as he deals with a right heel contusion. Irving's missed three games in a row, but it hasn't gravely affected the team's record. During those three games, Dallas won back-to-back and lost one game.

While Doncic has taken on more load offensively, the team misses Irving's contributions. This season, he's averaging 23 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists. His presence on the court has helped his All-Star teammate deal with lesser double teams.

The Mavs are optimistic they'll have the 2016 champion back in the lineup soon.

Also read: "Looks like a season-ending injury": Kyrie Irving's brutal injury has Mavs fans gravely concerned about star's availability