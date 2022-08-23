"Some elevate; some plateau; some don't get better" - Paul George shares inspiring message to fellow NBA players after pick-up basketball game

Paul George was plagued by injuries last season and was limited to just 31 games. However, the LA Clippers star appears to be healthy heading into the 2022-23 season. After participating in a recent Rico Hines run, George shared an inspiring message to his fellow NBA players.

It has been a very busy summer for many players. Some are participating in pro-am tournaments across the United States, while others are holding private workouts. George has preferred the latter, working out under Rico Hines and his famous basketball runs.

George told his colleagues to find out what they are good at and continue improving. Even during workouts, players should strive to get better and not worry about becoming viral for the wrong reasons. Only a handful of people have made it to the NBA, so it's important to stay motivated and ready. After a recent workout, George gave advice to other NBA players looking to be successful.

"Everybody is blessed in this environment right here to figure out who you are in this league," George said. "Some elevate; some plateau; some don't get better. Find your niche, but believe in what you got. Be sharp; be efficient with your dribbles. Be sharp; efficient with your playmaking. Read. React. Play off one another. Push yourself, and challenge yourself."

The seven-time All-Star was not the only well-known player to share advice after a Rico Hines run. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors did the same thing recently, telling fringe players how to stay in the league for a long time.

"At the end of the day, motherf*****s got to play a role in the NBA," Green said. "It's two motherf*****s on a team that can do what the f--k they want to do. And 13 other motherf*****s that got to play a role. ... Everybody else got a role, so you gotta master your role, or get the f*** out. It's that simple."

²³ @PlayoffDraymond



(@ricohinesbball) Draymonds Impactful Speech At Rico Hines! Draymonds Impactful Speech At Rico Hines! 💯(@ricohinesbball) https://t.co/TaQRQhSwfs

Paul George's career in retrospect

Paul George of the LA Clippers

Paul George is entering his 13th season in the NBA. George has carved out a nice for himself so far and is regarded as the best players in the league. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft by the Indiana Pacers. After a slow start to his career in Indiana, he took off in 2013 before suffering a gruesome leg injury the next year.

George was back to his best a year later but was traded to the OKC Thunder in 2017. After two All-Star seasons in Oklahoma City, the Clippers acquired and paired him with Kawhi Leonard in 2019. Despite their star power together, the duo have not led the Clippers to the NBA Finals.

Nevertheless, the Clippers are trending upwards. George and Leonard appear to be healthy heading into next season. The team overachieved last season despite being ravaged by injuries. Ty Lue is a great head coach, while Steve Ballmer is one of the best owners in the NBA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav