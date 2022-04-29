"Some of those guys I've played with are not considered to be Hall of Famers" - Tracy McGrady not willing to consider former NBA Finals MVP as a future Hall-of-Famer

Tracy McGrady believes that Andre Iguodala's Hall of Fame status is debatable and isn't set in stone. Iguodala is regarded as one of the best role players in NBA history.

If anyone asked a Golden State Warriors or Philadelphia 76ers fan whether Iggy deserves to be in the Hoop Hall, they would probably agree in a heartbeat. However, the rest of the league isn't sold on his Hall of Fame status.

Tracy McGrady was a guest on the Golden State Warriors podcast "Dubs Talk" where he discussed a variety of topics. They talked about Jordan Poole's MIP candidacy, the Kyrie Irving vs Steph Curry debate and also the Hall of Fame status of the players in the Warriors' dynasty.

T-Mac instantly stated that players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are surefire Hall of Famers. However, when the host, Grant Liffman of NBC Sports Bay Area, asked him whether Andre Iguodala falls in that category, Tracy McGrady was hesitant. He said:

"Debatable. It's tough for me to have Iggy in there when some of the guys like Shawn Marion, Jermaine O'Neal, some of those guys I've played with are not considered to be Hall of Famers, it's tough for me to put Iggy in there."

Tracy McGrady isn't entirely sold on the idea that Iguodala should be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. He referred to former players like Shawn Marion and Jermaine O'Neal, who haven't been inducted into the coveted Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts. He believes that if mutiple-time All-Stars like O'Neal and Marion aren't inducted, then Iguodala's case is shaky as well.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



Full Dubs Talk podcast » Tracy McGrady says Andre Iguodala's Hall of Fame status is "debatable"Full Dubs Talk podcast » bit.ly/3JABBvp Tracy McGrady says Andre Iguodala's Hall of Fame status is "debatable" Full Dubs Talk podcast » bit.ly/3JABBvp https://t.co/jzJEMXhLcK

Shawn Marion was a four-time All-Star and an NBA champion with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. He made the All-NBA Third Team twice and finished with 17,700 points and 10,101 rebounds in his 16-year career.

Meanwhile, Jermaine O'Neal was a six-time All-Star with three All-NBA selections (2x Third Team and 1x Second Team). He won the Most Improved Player award in 2002 and finished with 13,309 points and 7,261 rebounds in his long 18-year career.

Gustavo @iamvega1982 Shawn Marion & Jermaine O'Neal Were Getting Paid More Then D-Wade & This Was After 06 Championship Shawn Marion & Jermaine O'Neal Were Getting Paid More Then D-Wade & This Was After 06 Championship https://t.co/LnvSkPuc8W

On the other hand, Andre Iguodala has made the All-Star team just once and has a career total of 13,951 points, 5,128 assists and 6,030 rebounds so far. He is 38-year-old and is often either injured or playing limited minutes, so his totals aren't expected to increase by much.

However, the biggest feather in his cap is the 2015 Finals MVP that he won with the Golden State Warriors. The three-time champion won the award in his first title run and even though many media members and fans believe he didn't deserve it over Curry, it is on his resume regardless.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter BREAKING: Andre Iguodala wins Finals MVP. He is 1st to win Finals MVP without starting single game in regular season. http://t.co/iCShkzJAaw BREAKING: Andre Iguodala wins Finals MVP. He is 1st to win Finals MVP without starting single game in regular season. http://t.co/iCShkzJAaw

Out of the 53 Finals MVP winners in NBA history, practically everyone is destined for the Hall of Fame except Cedric Maxwell and arguably Chauncey Billups. The last retired player to win the award was Dirk Nowitzki (2011) and he will certainly make the Hall of Fame.

Tony Parker (2007) and Dwyane Wade (2006) are also destined for the Hoop Hall. The rest of the FMVP winners are active players: LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will all one day make the Hall of Fame.

The only exception to this rule is Cedric Maxwell, who also won the award after coming off the bench in 1981. Will Andre Iguodala make the Hall as well?

Tracy McGrady will pick Kyrie Irving over Steph Curry

Tracy McGrady will pick Kyrie Irving (L) over Steph Curry

Tracy McGrady believes that flashy handles and off-the-dribble moves are more important than running an entire offensive system. The two-time scoring champion picked Kyrie Irving over Steph Curry because the former can break down defenders with his flashy dribbling.

On the podcast, Tracy McGrady said:

"I think because we see Steph with his catch and shoot, coming off the screens, I don't think we see as much of Steph breaking someone down, like when the game is on the line in crunch situations, do we really see Steph doing a lot of creativity off the dribble like we do with Kyrie? Like Kyrie has the ball in his hands, the creativity that we see out of him, do we see out of Steph?"

Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving are two of the greatest point guards in the NBA. One is known as the greatest shooter of all time, while the other is known as the best ball-handler the game has ever seen.

The two players have often gone head-to-head and the fans love watching them put on a show. Irving can shoot lights out as well, while Curry can display his on-ball abilities too. If Irving is the best ball-handler, Curry is arguably second on that list.

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA Steph Curry vs. Kyrie Irving was one of the most entertaining match-ups I've seen in quite some time. They put on an AMAZING show.



Curry and Irving combined for 86 points while shooting 69% from the field and 68.4% from three-point range. HIGHLIGHTS: Steph Curry vs. Kyrie Irving was one of the most entertaining match-ups I've seen in quite some time. They put on an AMAZING show. Curry and Irving combined for 86 points while shooting 69% from the field and 68.4% from three-point range. HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/Xyym7t5IO3

Tracy McGrady's pick was not well received by fans and the media because he chose a flashy player over a winning one. Curry has three titles and two MVPs, whereas Irving has never been tasked with leading a team.

Tracy McGrady has never won a title in his career and his comments about Curry in crunch time received harsh criticism. Fans on social media demanded to see Irving and McGrady's resumes and compared it to Curry, who is arguably the second-best point guard of all-time.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Andre Iguodala make it to the Hall of Fame? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava