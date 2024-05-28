“Someone told me I should go OnlyF*ns for my feet”: LeBron James' wife Savannah James gets candid on the importance of self-care and pedicure

NBA star LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, released the fifth episode of her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast with longtime friend April McDaniel. Every week, the pair metaphorically lay everything out on the table, discussing a wide range of topics. In addition, the pair also notably welcomes call-ins from listeners who want to join in on the conversation.

This week, the pair began to discuss feet, joking about whether or not toes count as part of the foot.

After April McDaniel indicated that she has cute feet, Savannah James chimed in, indicating that she too has cute feet. She then revealed that someone told her to start an OnlyF*ns for her feet, which led to a talk about pedicures and self-care.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I actually have really cute feet too someone told me I should get on OnlyF*ns for my feet. I got a tattoo on my foot," James said.

Trending

When the topic shifted to pedicures, Savannah James indicated that she has a pedicure artist coming over this weekend.

"I'm a little past due right now but I mean she coming on Saturday. I'm good I'm good, I'm just like a couple days past due," James added.

So far, the podcast has produced several hilarious clips and memorable conversations. From one listener calling in and confusing the word monogamy with mahogany to Savannah James' talks about parenting, the show provides a wide range of topics for listeners.

Occasionally, the topics being discussed will tip-toe the lines between PG and PG-13, with topics such as PDA coming up in the past.

"I don't understand why you've got to get the biggest a** that you can get" - Savannah James opens up on BBLs in latest podcast episode

This week, during episode five, one listener who called in spoke about body dysmorphia and the rise in cosmetic procedures. This led to further discussions of body dysmorphia and the procedures women have done to compensate, such as BBLs (a process in which the surgeon transfers fat from your belly, hips, lower back, or thighs to your buttocks).

As Savannah James indicated, while she thinks that body dysmorphia plays a role in the decision to get cosmetic procedures, she isn't all-in on BBLs. Continuing, James explained that she doesn't understand why some individuals opt to take things to the extreme.

"I do think there is a level of like body dysmorphia that comes into play in certain BBL situations because I just don't understand the idea of having to have it be so big, like I've seen BBLs that are done beautifully that look amazing, they fit your body, the legs match," James said.

"Let's just say I don't understand why you've got to get the biggest ass that you can get."

After the release of the latest episode of the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, the duo will be back in action next Tuesday for episode six of the show.