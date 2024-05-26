"Sometimes you gotta pop out & show'em" - Chicago Sky amped as Angel Reese & squad pull up in black outfits ahead of game vs. Sun

Rookie sensation Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are ready to make another statement in front of the Connecticut Sun tonight. Following a terrific upset win over the New York Liberty, the Sky looks to end another unbeaten run against the Sun.

Before taking on this big challenge for their season opener, the players arrived at the arena in style. This is a special occasion given that they hadn't played in front of their fans and planned or not, their stylish outfits are gathering a lot of attention on Instagram.

"As a wise man once said: Sometimes you gotta pop out and show em," they captioned the post.

Kamilla Cardoso, who is yet to make her debut this season, wore a varsity jacket over a crop top and a black skirt to this game. Marina Mabrey also picked a crop top, but she went with a white one, covered by a black cardigan and black and grey pants.

Kysre Gondrezik went a bit out of the box with a grey jacket, a black turtleneck and denim jeans. Angel Reese also picked a black jacket over a black top and a black skirt. Dana Evans also picked a black skirt and a black sweater with a Chanel bag.

Angel Reese, Sky teammates' outfits drew attention before Liberty game

Earlier this week, the Sky sparked a similar reaction to their outfits, with Angel Reese and her teammates showing off their fashion knowledge in arguably the capital of fashion, New York.

They came out victorious from that game, and perhaps that's a good premonition entering tonight's match. Their outfits turned a lot of heads and their performance shocked more people, so the Sun must be cautious today if they intend to keep their perfect record.

The Chicago Sky face a big challenge against the Connecticut Sun

Coming off a strong performance against the Liberty in New York, the Sky's players are ready to build on that win and upset another top team in the league.

The Sun remains the only undefeated team in the competition this season, but the Sky is inspired. Playing in front of their fans should give them extra motivation and starting their season at home with a win can go a long way for this young squad.