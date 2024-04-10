"Sounds like he's whispering": Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson narrates hilarious Victor Wembanyama trash-talking incident

The tale of Victor Wembanyama continues as the Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson told reporters the story of his unique encounter. Given his unusual height, things are far different from how Wemby experiences it. This is why when he talked trash to Jackson, it was a different experience.

The race for the Rookie of the Year has been incredible. There's no doubt that Wemby is the clear-cut winner of the award, given how he's played for the San Antonio Spurs. Many have named Wembanyama as their choice for the recipient of the award, making his rookie year memorable.

It's also memorable as Jackson shared a story of his encounter with the 7-foot-4 Frenchman this season. The rookie joked around with a few reporters and shared that because of his height, the words that come out of his mouth sound like whispers.

"He's so high in the air," Jackson said (via Matt Infield on X). "When he talks trash, he sounds like he's whispering. He was like, 'Go back up. Go. You scared. You scared. You scared.'"

After joking about Wemby's height, Jackson gave credit to how the French star plays defense. According to the rookie, the Spurs center has a chance to be one of the greatest defenders in the NBA.

"He's definitely gonna be one of the greatest defenders of all time when it's all said and done."

Victor Wembanyama joins a historic group after Grizzlies game

Victor Wembanyama has been a bright spot for the Spurs' season. Despite the team's performance, fans still willingly watched the team play this season because they wanted to see Wembanyama play. Even though some games ended in a loss, fans still spent time watching the team.

On Tuesday, the Spurs played the Grizzlies, which ended in a 102-87 win. After that game, Wembanyama became the fourth player to have 1,000 points, 250 assists and 250 blocks in a season.

The other three players he joined are the league's second-all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, defensive specialist Hakeem Olajuwon and Spurs legend David Robinson.

This is enough proof that Wemby is indeed one of the greatest rookies in the history of the league. The young center has just started to take over the league with how great his first season has been.

