Spike Lee believes Trae Young’s bow in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden was a ‘f*** you’ to New York: “You just got to shut up, what can you say? He was killing us”

Trae Young has been on a tear off-late, averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 rebounds despite the Atlanta Hawks struggling. Young has been a crucial part of Atlanta's success, especially with their playoffs run last year. which culminated in an Eastern Conference Finals birth. Legendary director Spike Lee recently commented on Young's infamous series against his hometown Knicks.

The Hawks swept the New York Knicks 4-1 but the highlight of the series was Trae taking a bow at Madison Square Garden after a huge game to knock the Knicks out. Young scored 36 points, dished out nine assists and was the best player on the court.

Spike Lee has been a long-time Knicks fan and was courtside to witness yet another spectacular performance. Speaking to Doten Akentoye, the director singled out Trae Young's massive playoff series and his ensuing antics, saying that it was a slight to the city that he could not argue with. Especially due to Young's consistently brilliant play throughout the series.

"f*** you to New York. That's what it was. You just got to shut up. What can you say? He was killing us."

Longtime Hawks fan and rapper Quavo also looked back fondly on those memories, saying that it felt like it was basically Young "against the world" due to the crowd’s reaction as the young star shredred the home team.

"Oh man, the disrespect was crazy. He felt like a villain; he felt like it was him against the world."

Trae Young has a huge task on his hand this season if the Hawks are to repeat their amazing playoffs run considering how loaded the Eastern Conference is this season.

Can Trae Young guide the Atlanta Hawks to another magical playoffs run this season?

Trae Young has yet again proved why he is a top-five guard in the league after averaging 27.8 points along with 9.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds. Despite Young's stellar play, the Hawks have struggled to replicate the good form they showed during last season.

The Hawks are currently in 10th place but will have a chance to cement a comfortable spot prior to the playoffs considering how wide open the stacked Eastern Conference is this season.

Atlanta has to fix their leaky defense in order to do that, as the Hawks are 27th in the league in defensive rating at the moment. Considering they would have to go up against offensive powerhouses such as the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers they need to get it together on that end now or face a quick exit if they do make it to the playoffs.

However, counting out Trae Young would be a foolish decision to make and as long as the Hawks' franchise cornerstone keeps firing, Atlanta will still be in the hunt. Expect them to make it to the playoffs, but it wouldn't be surprising if they bow out in the first round considering the level of competition.

