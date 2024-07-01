"Stay Healthy Challenge Impossible": Fans react to Paul George signing 4-year $212 million max deal with 76ers

Paul George is off the free agent market after the former LA Clippers forward decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the nine-time All-Star has agreed to a four-year, $212 million max contract. George’s five-year stay in Los Angeles with Kawhi Leonard, which began with so much hype and potential, is officially over.

George now joins a team that is led by former MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey. The three superstars will give Sixers coach Nick Nurse arguably the best three-man group in the NBA. With this move, many will expect Philadelphia to at least challenge for the Eastern Conference championship.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Basketball fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the news:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Stay Healthy Challenge Impossible”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan couldn’t resist taking a shot at George and Embiid:

“The deal was made during PG and Embiid’s first Finals appearance”

Another fan’s comment dripped with sarcasm:

"“incredible turn of events.

“with a former mvp in embiid, former mvp candidate in george, and perennial all star in maxey, we could definitely see the 76ers making it to the second round this year.”

@franklinisbored predicted where the Sixers will end up in the East totem pole next season:

“Sixers will be the 5 seed next season”

Fans aren’t impressed with the Philadelphia 76ers’ acquisition of Paul George simply because he and Joel Embiid are injury-prone. “PG-13” played 74 games last season, his most in five seasons. Philly fans can only pray he stays injury-free after signing the massive deal.

Philadelphia’s success will depend on Embiid’s health. The Sixers are doomed if George stays healthy but "The Process" can't do the same.

Last season, the former MVP played 39 games and hobbled throughout the entire playoffs. Fans are worried as this has become quite a familiar sight, particularly in the playoffs. If the big man can’t stay injury-free, the Paul George signing will mean very little.

Sixers have plenty of work to do after signing Paul George

After giving Paul George the max deal, the Philadelphia 76ers will now turn their attention to Tyrese Maxey. The All-Star guard who carried the Sixers for most of the season without Joel Embiid is a restricted free agent. Daryl Morey, the team’s president of basketball operations, is expected to offer the point guard a five-year, $205 million contract.

Once Maxey is on board, the 76ers only have six players under contract for the 2024-25 season. Joining Maxey, George and Embiid are Andre Drummond, Paul Reed, Eric Gordon and Ricky Council IV. The team will have to decide on the futures of Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton, Nic Batum, Robert Covington and Kelly Oubre Jr. for starters.

Expand Tweet

Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are a mouthwatering combination, but the long season means the 76ers need depth. The last thing the 76ers need is to push the three too hard in the regular season. Morey wants them to be as fresh as possible in the playoffs, a goal that can be achieved with a solid supporting cast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback