"Stay ready cuz we may need your a**, man" - LeBron James jokingly calls for Metta World Peace to join the LA Lakers roster amidst COVID-19 crisis

LeBron James is doing his thing for the LA Lakers while being on the cusp of 37. LeBron dropped 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on the Houston Rockets to power the Lakers to their first win in six outings on Tuesday night. It was LeBron's third triple-double of the season.

The Lakers have been hit hard by the injury bug and health and safety protocols in recent weeks. LeBron told the Spectrum SportsNet channel that the team hasn't even had 10 practices the whole season as a result, in response to which Metta World Peace asked LeBron:

"What is it going to take for you guys to really find that rhythm? I know 10 practices is not enough."

LeBron gave a detailed answer to World Peace's query, saying:

"No, it's not. You just said it. 10 practices is definitely not enough. Because of the landscape of what's going on this year we haven't been able to get onto the court. We had a few practices scheduled and then we had four or five guys that were put into protocol. They got canceled. As we continue to get guys back, hopefully TA [Trevor Ariza] is back soon, AR15 [Austin Reaves], hopefully, he is back soon and we start getting our guys back and then down the line AD [Anthony Davis] will come back. We will continue to work our habits. We continue to work the chemistry out on the floor, in the film sessions as we can get some practices, we got to work that habit as well."

At the end of LeBron's query, Spectrum SportsNet anchor Chris Geeter McGee put forward a humorous suggestion to the LA Lakers superstar:

"LeBron, you know we always appreciate your time. And Metta said that he's ready for a 10-day [contract] if you need him," said McGee.

LeBron immediately responded to the offer in the affirmative, saying:

"Hey Metta, stay ready cuz we may need your a**, man."

LeBron starts at center for the first time in 19-year NBA career

Although LeBron has played the center position for the LA Lakers a lot in recent games, he started at the five for the first time in his 19-year NBA career on Tuesday. Commenting upon what made him take up the challenge, LeBron responded:

"I just try to do whatever it takes for this team. If it's playing the point guard like I've done in previous years or playing the wing spot where it's kind of my natural position or it's the case for us tonight on playing the center, starting at the center for the first time in my career and we were able to get off that five-game losing streak. We needed every second of it."

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron said he never played center growing up. He always had the ball, or played on the wing.



But he said he’s taken pride in being able to play, or at least know the coverages for, all 5 positions, so it’s not that much of a departure for him to start at center. LeBron said he never played center growing up. He always had the ball, or played on the wing. But he said he’s taken pride in being able to play, or at least know the coverages for, all 5 positions, so it’s not that much of a departure for him to start at center.

