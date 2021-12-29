"10 practices is definitely not enough" - LeBron James believes lack of preparation has been a major cause of concern for the LA Lakers lately 

LeBron James finally had a smile on his face on Tuesday night. LeBron picked up his third triple-double of the season as he helped the LA Lakers beat the Houston Rockets on the road. LeBron tallied 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. The Lakers snapped their five-game losing streak with a 132-123 win at the Toyota Center in Houston.

One of the ongoing issues the Lakers have faced this season is the lack of a fully fit roster. Injury or players entering health and safety protocols have often left the Lakers having to cancel scheduled practices. More than two months into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers have had only 10 practise sessions.

Speaking to the media following the Lakers win, LeBron was blunt about the Lakers not getting adequate practice sessions. The 36-year-old superstar said:

"10 practices is definitely not enough."

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen LeBron says the Lakers have had to cancel practices multiple times this year due to protocols, but adds on @SpectrumSN that "10 practices is definitely not enough." LeBron says the Lakers have had to cancel practices multiple times this year due to protocols, but adds on @SpectrumSN that "10 practices is definitely not enough."

LeBron youngest to get to 36,000 points

LeBron James brought up another record during the contest against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. He became the youngest player to reach 36k points. LeBron brought up and crossed the landmark with his last two points of the game, which came courtesy a pair of free throws with 35.1 seconds left in the game. LeBron had 35,969 points before the start of the contest against the Rockets. LeBron only trails Kareem Abdul Jabbar (38,387 points) and Karl Malone (36,928 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo LeBron James reached 36K points on Tuesday. He's the youngest to reach every round number milestone in points: 1K, 2K, 3K, 4K, 5K, 6K, 7K, 8K, 9K, 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, 16K, 17K, 18K, 19K, 20K, 21K, 22K, 23K, 24K, 25K, 26K, 27K, 28K, 29K, 30K, 31K, 32K, 33K, 34K, 35K, 36K LeBron James reached 36K points on Tuesday. He's the youngest to reach every round number milestone in points: 1K, 2K, 3K, 4K, 5K, 6K, 7K, 8K, 9K, 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, 16K, 17K, 18K, 19K, 20K, 21K, 22K, 23K, 24K, 25K, 26K, 27K, 28K, 29K, 30K, 31K, 32K, 33K, 34K, 35K, 36K https://t.co/ZIVZZcjGXZ

Anthony Davis missed yet another game because of a MCL sprain in his left knee that has sidelined him for four weeks. Meanwhile, LeBron combined with Russell Westbrook to guide the Lakers to their 17th win of the season. With Westbrook too picking up a triple-double (24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists) in the contest, LeBron and Westbrook became the third pair of Lakers teammates to have a triple-double in the same game. Two of the three instances involve LeBron James. The 3rd was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Magic Johnson in 1982.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo LeBron James & Russell Westbrook each had a triple-double in the Lakers win over the Rockets on Tuesday. It's the 3rd time Lakers teammates have had a triple-double in the same game. Two of the three involve LeBron James. The 3rd was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Magic Johnson in 1982. LeBron James & Russell Westbrook each had a triple-double in the Lakers win over the Rockets on Tuesday. It's the 3rd time Lakers teammates have had a triple-double in the same game. Two of the three involve LeBron James. The 3rd was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Magic Johnson in 1982. https://t.co/urJngUyFd5

LeBron, who turns 37 on December 30, will now lead the Lakers in their contest against Grizzlies in Memphis within the next 24 hours. This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. Both teams have won once each on their respective home floors to tie the season series 1-1.

LeBron is averaging 27.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 6.7 apg in what is his 19th year in the league.

